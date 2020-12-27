Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Bears 13-10 at Midway Point

Jacksonville's first drive of the game ended in a 26-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal to give them a 3-0 lead.

The 12-play, 71-yard drive was led by Mike Glennon completing two third-down passes (one to Tyler Eifert, one to DJ Chark) on 4 of five passing for 32 yards. The Jaguars also got a big boost out of backup running back Dare Ogunbowale, who recorded a season-long 25-yard run on his way to 39 rushing yards on the opening drive.

The Bears didn't let the Jaguars hold onto a lead for very long, though. A 10-play, 70-yard drive that saw the Bears pick up big gains in the air with Allen Robinson and on the ground with David Montgomery. Robinson turned a low pass into a 21-yard catch-and-run, with the drive being capped off by a 5-yard Jimmy Graham touchdown.

The next Jaguars drive ended in a three-and-out, while the Bears moved the ball into Jaguars territory and nearly scored. The Bears stalled at the one-yard line, however, due to an ill-advised Cole Kmet sweep. Chicago would settle for a field goal.

Jacksonville would come back with another good offensive drive, however, scoring to the ire of their tank-happy fans. Jacksonville picked up four first downs through the air before Glennon completed a 20-yard pass to Chark, who made a remarkable catch and then somehow stayed inbounds for the score.

Jacksonville tried its best to take control of the game's momentum but came up short throughout the second quarter. Andrew Wingard converted a fake punt rush into a first down, but a Dakota Allen holding call negated it. Then Mitch Trubisky threw an interception to Joe Schobert with less than a minute left in the half, but Glennon came right back with his own interception to Roquan Smith.

The Bears took advantage of the Glennon turnover, kicking a 40-yard field goal to take the 13-10 lead. Chicago will get the ball out of the half.