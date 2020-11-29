SI.com
Halftime Update: Jaguars Trail Browns 17-13 in Mike Glennon's Jacksonville Debut

John Shipley

The third act of Mike Glennon’s career as an NFL starter began on Sunday, with the eighth-year veteran finishing the half with a major touchdown toss.

Glennon and the Jaguars went into the locker room trailing 17-13. Glennon completed 11-of-18 passes (61.1%) for 142 yards, along with a 47-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Collin Johnson. It was Johnson’s second touchdown catch of the season and his first since Week 5.

With the Jaguars’ offense totaling 213 yards on 32 plays, Glennon played mostly mistake-free football and kept the Jaguars in favorable situations.

Aside from turning to Glennon, the Jaguars stayed true to their strategy to feed James Robinson, giving the rookie running back 12 touches (11 carries and one reception) on the first three offensive possessions of the game. He turned this into 60 rushing yards, including 28 combined yards on two runs to push the Jaguars into Browns territory at the end of the first quarter.

But Jacksonville’s offense continually failed to take advantage of the positive situations Robinson put them in. A second-and-goal from the Browns’ six-yard line resulted in two consecutive incompletions and a 24-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal.

The field goal was Rosas’ sixth of the season and second of Sunday. He made a 54-yard field goal on Jacksonville’s second possession of the game. Rosas did miss a 54-yard field goal at the end of the first half, however.

Jacksonville’s defense started off hot, with Dawuane Smoot recording a sack on the first defensive snap of the game and Myles Jack recording a tackle for loss on the second. The Browns’ first defensive drive ended in a three-and-out, but the Jaguars could not duplicate this success during the ensuing quarters.

The Browns roared back on their second offensive drive, but it started with their special teams. Jacksonville allowed a 43-yard kick return and then saw the Browns go the rest of the 55 yards in only five plays, ending with a five-yard Jarvis Landry touchdown.

Jacksonville gave up another score on the ensuing drive, allowing the Browns to march 69 yards in 14 plays. Luckily, Baker Mayfield missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone and the Browns were forced to kick a field goal.

The Browns managed to take a lead going into halftime thanks to a long drive before the end of the second quarter. The Browns picked up 79 yards on eight plays, ending in a nine-yard strike from Mayfield to Austin Hooper.

Other Notes

  • With DJ Chark and Chris Conley both out, the Jaguars have thrown passes to six different players. Keelan Cole (five targets), James Robinson (four targets), and Collin Johnson (three targets) have been the most involved players. Cole has two catches for 38 yards while Johnson has two catches for 59 yards. 
  • Luq Barcoo is in his first NFL start and has recorded a tackle for loss and has had a few nice plays in coverage. 
  • Dawuane Smoot is now tied for the team lead in sacks with 2.5.
  • Doug Costin got the start at defensive tackle over Taven Bryan for the second week in a row.
