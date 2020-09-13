Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 1 Game Day Live Thread

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) begin their 2020 NFL season in Week 1 action against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0). The game is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on CBS at TIAA Bank Field.

After drafting 12 rookies and adding four undrafted free agent rookies to the 53-man roster during cutdowns (and then two more yesterday when they activated running back Nathan Cottrell and tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad to active roster), the Jaguars are set to be among the youngest teams to play on Sunday.

So with a division game on the table for Week 1, we come live from TIAA Bank to bring you coverage of today's season opener in Jacksonville.

First quarter:

15:00

The Jaguars have won the toss and will defer to the second half. Defense first.

14:50

First play of the game, after the Colts took the first kickoff to the 37, is an eight-yard pass to Marlon Mack.

14:20

Parris Campbell gets a big 29-yard gain on second play of the game. Jaguars defense struggling.

11:42:

Jaguars give up a 12-yard touchdown run to Nyheim Hines to end first drive. What a mess of a first drive for the Jaguars' defense. Myles Jack had a terrible missed tackle and

11:10:

Laviska Shenault is the starting receiver across from DJ Chark to start the game.

9:47:

First pass of the season goes to Keelan Cole for a five yard gain. James Robinson is running well, but now third-and-2.

8:30:

Rough facemask from Brandon Linder negates what was a really strong James Robinson run.

6:54:

Third-and-17 and the Jaguars go to a screen pass to Chris Thompson on the outside which is ... interesting.

6:11:

Jaguars blitz but zero pressure ... Parris Campbell gets 18 yard gain.

5:45:

Marlon Mack with 19 yards on a screen. The Jaguars defense hasn't had a single positive play so far.

4:37:

Marlon Mack with an 18-yard run around the left edge. No contain from the Jaguars.

4:37:

Chris Claybrooks is entering the game with Tre Henrdon injured after a collision on the field.