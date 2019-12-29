JaguarMaven Week 17 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Colts

After a long and dissapointing 2019 season, the finale has finally arrived for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville (5-10) is set to face off vs. the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at 4:25 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, the possible final game for head coach Doug Marrone, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and many others.

So, how does the JaguarMaven staff see today's game playing out? We discussed.

1. Gardner Minshew and the offense has struggled badly in the last month. Does this change vs. a so-so Colts defense?

John Shipley: I don't think so. Unfortunately for Jacksonville's sake, Minshew has only began to play worse and worse during this final stretch of the season as opposed to improving. I don't think this changes today with Leonard Fournette out. The Colts will get to him with their pass rush, and they will be able to force him into a few mistakes.

Andrew DiCecco: I don’t think so. D.J. Chark is essentially the only weapon in the Jacksonville passing game that teams fear, and he will be shadowed by talented rookie Rock Ya-Sin. Minshew has had his own struggles, mostly due to slow processing and poor mechanics, and they won’t be able to get corrected until the offseason.

2. The Colts ran all over Jacksonville in their matchup a few weeks ago, totaling over 200 hundred rushing yards. Do you see more of the same this Sunday?

John Shipley: I think we a similar result today. Jacksonville's defense has only continued to lose players to injury since that awful defensive game, such as Myles Jack, Najee Goode, and Quincy Williams. Austin Calitro has struggled mightily at linebacker and I think the Colts take advantage of this today and target him in the run game.

Andrew DiCecco: I do. Frank Reich is a brilliant offensive mind, but when you see a team like the Jaguars that struggle stopping the run, you stick to the basics. I think Marlon Mack has a big day.

3. Who has the advantage: Jaguars pass rush or Colts' offensive line?

John Shipley: I am going to go with Jaguars. I think Yannick Ngakoue is assuming today is his final game in Jacksonville and will play with a major chip on his shoulder as a result. He will want to impress in the last game he plays before free agency begins.

Andrew DiCecco: I like the Colts' offensive line in this one.

4. Which Jaguars player is the most important to a Jacksonville win on Sunday?

John Shipley: DJ Chark. Indianapolis will put up points on a bad Jaguars defense that is missing A.J. Bouye, so how Jacksonville responds is the biggest question when it comes to how this game plays out. Jaguars will need Chark to have a big day to have a chance of sticking with the Colts on the scoreboard.

Andrew DiCecco: To me, the most important Jags player on Sunday is Josh Allen. In a lost season, I’m looking to see the rookie close out his debut with a strong showing against a formidable offensive line.

5. Final score prediction?

John Shipley:

Colts are simply the better team and are built to beat Jacksonville, who continues to trend downward. Colts win 34-17.

Andrew DiCecco: Colts have the better QB, the more disciplined defense and the better coach. Colts win 27-17.