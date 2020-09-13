Jaguars 27, Colts 20: Game Balls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Sunday into the NFL season and the Jaguars are both undefeated and atop the AFC South standings.

That is said in jest of course, but it goes to show the positive energy and emotions surrounding the Jaguars following their 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. With the win, the Jaguars can get the narrative of tanking off of their backs, at least for now.

There is a long season ahead of the Jaguars, but with Week 1 officially in the books, we are set to look at which players we think stood out the most on offense, defense and special teams.

So, which Jaguars players deserve a game ball after today's win? John Shipley and Kassidy Hill give their takes here.

Offense

Hill: Luckily for Jaguars fans, there were several options to choose from following today's win. Rookies James Robinson and Laviska Shenault both stood out. D.J. Chark Jr. was solid as per usual. But the man who made it all run was Gardner Minshew II. At first glance, the stat line would seem to say veteran Philip Rivers had a better day. He finished with a 78% completion rate and passed for 363 yards. In relation, the Jags second-year quarterback had 173 yards. But Rivers turned the ball over twice and scored only once. Minshew threw three touchdowns, finished 19/20—which is technically a 95% completion rate—and didn't turn the ball over at all. He took four sacks, one of which was recommended, but protected the ball, showing vast improvement over 2019 when he led the league in fumbles. Minshew was efficient, smart and commanded the offense the entire time.

His three touchdown passes were all works of art. But it was a routine 3rd quarter pass that is the best snapshot of his day. After the Colts were unable to connect on a field goal, the Jaguars were down only three. Facing a 3rd and 8 from his own 38-yard line, Minshew dropped back and then began scanning the field. He took time with his progressions and when he felt pressure coming, moved up the pocket. Patiently, he waited for an open receiver. When rookie Collin Johnson came across the middle of the field with separation, Minshew threaded the 14-yard completion to him. The chains moved, Josh Lambo connected on a 50-yard field goal and the Jaguars tied the score in route to a win. The drive easily could have stalled and led to a punt. But Minshew's maturity to be patient, not put the ball in danger and move the pocket helped keep the drive, the offense and the game alive.

Shipley: With one game ball going to Minshew (and deservedly so), we are going to look elsewhere and give it to the man he shared the backfield with — rookie running James Robinson. Robinson became Jacksonville's surprising starter at running back after the team made the bold move to release Leonard Fournette 13 days before Week 1, and Robinson did everything in his power to prove the Jaguars right on Sunday. Robinson didn't put up any gaudy stats due to a running game that got bogged down in the second half of the game, but he was an efficient ball-carrier for most of the day and he had the offense's biggest play of the game with his amazing hurdle of two Colts' defenders in space on a 28-yard reception.

Robinson became the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start on Kickoff Weekend since 1990, and his 90 scrimmage yards were the sixth-most ever by an undrafted rookie on Kickoff Weekend, according to the Jaguars. He displayed good vision, burst, agility and instincts throughout the game but especially during his dominant first half (10 carries for 61 yards).

Defense

Hill: I get the easy job this week because I get to talk about CJ Henderson and his defensive game ball after his five tackles, three pass breakups and interception. Henderson was not only the rookie MVP, he was easily the defensive MVP, playing like a first-round No. 9 overall pick should. He won more battles than not against four-time Pro-Bowler T.Y. Hilton

According to the Jaguars, Henderson became the third player in NFL history to post at least five tackles, three passes defensed and an INT in their NFL debut, joining cornerbacks Marcus Peters (Sept. 13, 2015) and Denzel Ward (Sept. 9, 2018).

Shipley: I was tempted to give this game ball to Myles Jack (11 tackles, one sack) or Abry Jones (clutch run stop on 4th-and-1 near the goal line), but I am instead opting to give this one to safety Andrew Wingard simply because he made maybe the most important play of the game.

While Wingard didn't play a lot of defensive snaps, he made a terrific play in the fourth quarter when he broke across the receiver's face and intercepted Philip Rivers. The interception came with about 6:00 in the game and helped put the Jaguars in position to kick a field goal to give them a 27-20 lead, but it also needs to point out that when Wingard intercepted the pass that the Jaguars' secondary was without both Jarrod Wilson and CJ Henderson. A game-changing play when the Jaguars needed it the most gets Wingard the game ball.

Special teams

Hill: John and I are going to cheat here and both say Josh Lambo. When you knock a 50-yarder through like it's a walk in the park, you can't help but be talked about for the game ball. Lambo hasn't missed in TIAA Bank field since being signed October 17, 2017, making all 39 he's attempted in Jacksonville.

With 2:54 remaining in the game and the Jaguars ahead by four, Lambo added a measly 46-yarder to force the Colts to score and either try for two or head to overtime. It wasn't necessary, since the Jags defense was able to make a stop on Philip Rivers and his offense. But it's always a nice reminder that your kicker can help win and decide games without worry.

Shipley: Is there really that much more to say about Josh Lambo? While the Colts struggled with scoring (missed field goal), Lambo was automatic for Jacksonville, helping them rise over the Colts thanks to two timely field goals. His 50-yard field goal in the third quarter tied the game at 17-17 and capped off one of Jacksonville's best drives of the game, and his 46-yard field goal with a few minutes left in the game was truly never in doubt.