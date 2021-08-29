Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14: Jaguars Build Momentum in Preseason Finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars started slow this preseason, but Urban Meyer's team got a much-needed jolt of positive momentum against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's preseason win.

After a sluggish two weeks from the starting offense, Urban Meyer wanted to see his team "score some d***" points in the preseason finale on Sunday.

The first-year head coach got that and much more from his team on Sunday, with the Jaguars pulling off their first victory of the preseason in a 34-14 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys sat most of their starters for the contest, but the Jaguars didn't exactly enter the game with a clean bill of health on the roster, missing two starting receivers, Travis Etienne, their best pass-rusher, their top-two nickel cornerbacks, and five of their top-six offensive linemen, with only Jawaan Taylor playing.

After struggling to move the ball earlier in the preseason, Jacksonville exploded for 246 total yards in the first half, including nine passing first downs. Most of the yardage, which the Jaguars picked up at 8.8 yards per play, came via the air as Trevor Lawrence carved up the Cowboys' backup defense.

Lawrence played the first three drives of the game, completing 11 of 12 passes (91.7%) for 139 yards (11.6 yards per attempt) for two touchdowns and zero interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 154.5.

C.J. Beathard continued his strong preseason as well, giving the Jaguars' quarterbacks a stat sheet of 16 of 22 passing (73%) for 225 yards (10.23 yards per throw) and zero sacks allowed through the first two quarters.

The biggest plays of the game came early on from Lawrence and the Jaguars' depth receivers. Lawrence hit Phillip Dorsett perfectly in stride for a 38-yard gain on the second offensive play of the game after the Jaguars' starting defense forced a three-and-out.

This was a sign of things to come, with Lawrence throwing two touchdowns on his three drives, and his only incompletion coming on a contested slant that the receiver had his hands on. Lawrence finished the game with an 18-yard strike to Pharoh Cooper for his first touchdown as a Jaguar, along with a four-yard touchdown to Laviska Shenault on his final play of the game.

That was all the Jaguars needed to see from the No. 1 overall pick, subsequently pulling him for Beathard before letting the former San Francisco 49ers' quarterback make his first appearance as the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback.

Like Lawrence, Beathard played three possessions as the Jaguars looked to build upon their 14-0 lead. Beathard led the Jaguars to one field goal after referees overturned a Jeff Cotton Jr. touchdown catch, leading to Josh Lambo nailing a much-needed 45-yard field goal.

Beathard's biggest play was a downfield shot to recently signed wide receiver Devin Smith, a 45-yard gain that showed Smith's ability to stretch the field just one day after the former Ohio State Buckeye signed with the Jaguars. Beathard finished the game 5 of 10 for 86 yards (8.6 yards per attempt) and one interception.

The Jaguars' defense went against Cooper Rush and the Cowboys' second string defense, but the unit showed up when it counted. The Cowboys' first four drives ended in punts, with CJ Henderson, Sidney Jones and Damien Wilson making key stops for the Jaguars before the reserves entered the game.

Among the Jaguars' defenders who impressed was the starting defensive line, with Jihard Ward, K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot combining for four quarterback hits in the first-half. Ultimately, the Cowboys generated just 4.1 yards per play against the Jaguars at the half, scoring just once (a 19-yard Aaron Parker touchdown against Jones in man coverage).

Jacksonville's third-string units overmatched Dallas' as the game winded down, with Cotton having a terrific game and catching three passes for 66 yards. Also making plays for the Jaguars offense was Devine Ozigbo, who rushed 11 times for 68 yards and one score, along with Laquon Treadwell, who caught an 11-yard touchdown from Jake Luton.

Among the most important developments of the game was Lambo, who made each of his point-after attempts and both of his field goals, making a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars can now shift their focus completely to Week 1 on Sept. 12, a season-opener that is now just 14 days away.