Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: How Rayshawn Jenkins' Historic Performance Shifted the Tide

The Jaguars' flame only shined brighter in a game where many expected a cooldown. The now 10-4 Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL, but even they fell victim to the Jaguars' resilience in pivotal moments.

From another stout performance, courtesy of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the re-emergence of Travis Etienne and the rushing attack, the Jaguars' offense answered the call and put together a complete performance. Defensively, safety Rayshawn Jenkins put together one of the finest performances of his career on the big stage.

The six-year veteran became the first player in NFL history to record 18 tackles and 2 interceptions in a single game, including the game-sealing pick-six in overtime to secure a Jaguars victory. For Jenkins, it was the first time he’s returned an interception to the house on any level and a dream come true.

“You know, it’s crazy,” Jenkins said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a pick-six before today so that’s pretty good. I know that’s crazy, so I think that was pretty cool to do. That’s like a play you dream about ever since you were eight years old, ever since I started playing this game man.

"Just to be able to beat a guy to you know, make a play like that for us to get that win. So that was pretty cool to do man, and like I was telling everybody else we got another one here in five days. It’s, I mean four days is pretty important and I’m just excited to get on to the next one.”

That next opportunity will come in a matchup on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium. While doubters will surely look at the Jets' dominant defense as a potential roadblock, the Jaguars have made clear that teams need to begin showing them the respect that they deserve.

“You gotta respect us first,” Jenkins said. “And then you got to come to play every time you come to play us. Don’t just overlook us on the schedule. You know, I was on a different team before. I know how it is when the Jags show up on the schedule, but it’s a new team. I felt like this was sort of a breakthrough game for us and we’re excited.

"Just keep it going. Keep it rolling. And we got some good things going on here. Every day moving forward from this point on is very important. I mean, you might as well say we’re in the playoffs right now. We can’t lose them all.”