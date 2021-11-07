Jaguars 9, Bills 6: Elite Defensive Effort Helps Jacksonville Shock Buffalo and Josh Allen

Jacksonville's defense heard people talking.

After a rough first eight games of the 2021 season, including a 31-7 drubbing in Week 8 when Geno Smith shredded the Jaguars' defense, Jacksonville's defensive unit finally played the fast, physical, and exciting brand of defense they have wanted to play all season long, dominating on their way to a 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

From Josh Allen's sack/interception/fumble recovery combo to Taven Bryan's two sacks to Dawuane Smoot's fourth-quarter, the Jaguars defense threw everything they had at Buffalo and, as a result, shocked the NFL.

Things got weird as early as the first drive. After a solid opening play 11-yard gain by the Jaguars, the penalty flags began to rain harder than a Florida storm. On the second play of the game, Laviska Shenault was flagged for taunting after a six-yard gain by Carlos Hyde, moving the Jaguars to 2nd-and-19. Two plays later, the referees again threw a flag on Jaguars' receiver Tavon Austin for a personal foul, appearing to push the Jaguars into their own end zone to punt.

But after some deliberation among the zebras, the officials decided to reverse the call, instead throwing the flag on Bills' cornerback Tre'Davious White and giving the Jaguars a first-down.

Thanks to a 23-yard gain by Jamal Agnew on a run and catch on 4th-and-2, the Jaguars were able to take advantage of their early chances, with Matthew Wright kicking a 39-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a 3-0 lead, capping off a 12-play, 54-yard scoring drive.

The Bills were able to even things up fairly easily, though. Wright kicked the following kickoff a tad short, giving Isaiah McKenzie a 45-yard return to Buffalo's 46-yard line.

The Bills marched down the field from there, with Josh Allen picking up one third-down with his legs and rushing for 27 yards while getting just 24 yards passing on eight passes. Still, due to the field position, Tyler Bass was able to nail a 24-yard field goal to tie things up.

A Jaguars' three-and-out on the next drive gave Buffalo a chance to take a lead, but Jacksonville's pass-rush nearly stopped them. Following a pair of penalties and a tackle for loss, the Jaguars were able to push Buffalo back by a dozen yards with a Taven Bryan sack, with Bryan bringing Allen down with one arm to force 3rd-and-31.

Despite the sack, though, the Jaguars still failed on third-down. With the Bills needing to cross a country mile for the first down but just half those yards for a field goal chance, the Jaguars allowed Allen to rush for 22 yards to put the Bills into field goal position, leading to a 48-yard Bills field goal.

A 55-yard field goal from Matthew Wright -- just the second field goal made at TIAA Bank Field this season -- helped the Jaguars tie it up at 6-6, but then things went south.

After the Jaguars' pass rush forced another Allen throwaway and a Bills punt, the Jaguars had a chance to make some noise before halftime. But on the first play of the subsequent drive, the Jaguars flirted with complete diaster. Following a short pass to Marvin Jones, Lawrence crumpled on the field in pain, holding his ankle as the trainers attended to him.

Lawrence would limp off the field and directly into the locker room, leading to C.J. Beathard taking his first snaps of the season. Beathard completed his first two passes for 33 yards, including a 28-yard gain to Dan Arnold, the Jaguars' longest pass of the first half.

Lawrence then returned to the sidelines with his helmet on, taking sprints on the sideline to test his ankle while Beathard got one last pass attempt.

And that one last pass attempt was nearly the Jaguars' best play of the entire day, too. On a play-action call, Beathard rolled to his right and uncorked a perfect pass to Agnew in the end zone that should have resulted in a 35-yard touchdown to put the Jaguars up 13-6 going into halftime.

Instead, Agnew saw the ball slip just out of his grasp, a brutal drop that took away a sure touchdown. The Jaguars got some consolation when the Bills committed a roughing the passer on the same play to gift the Jaguars 15 points, but the erased touchdown was still center stage.

Lawrence then re-entered the game for the Jaguars as Jacksonville set up for 1st-and-10 from Buffalo's 20-yard line. For the moment, things still pointed up.

Then the Jaguars did the unforgivable, with Carlos Hyde losing the ball on the first-down carry to fumble it and turn it over in the red-zone. In a back-to-back sequence, the Jaguars saw their skill players drop a touchdown and fumble the ball.

Jacksonville attempted to even the turnover score on the Bills on the first drive of the second half. While it wasn't as deflating as the Hyde fumble was for the Jaguars' offense, Jacksonville's defense still took the air out of the Bills' balloon out of halftime as Rudy Ford picked off Josh Allen for his first interception of the year.

The Jaguars failed to take advantage of the Bills' mistake, however. After a few first downs by Hyde, Agnew and Manhertz, the Jaguars' offense once again bogged down in the red-zone, with the team calling on Wright to make his third field of the day.

But Wright failed in rare fashion, missing the types of kicks that you don't see often. Wright missed his initial 42-yard attempt before a false start by the Jaguars let him get a second attempt. He then missed the 47-yard field goal on his second try, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave him a third try at it, again from 42 yards.

But, just like the first two, Wright's kick failed to go through the uprights on his third and final attempt, leading to the Jaguars leaving with no points.

The Jaguars continued to bring the heat, though, teeing off on Allen with a ferocious pass-rush. The Jaguars crushed Allen on multiple occasions as their rush dominated Buffalo's offensive line, with Bryan recording another sack to give him the first multi-sack game of his career.

The defense then made its biggest play of the game. On 3rd-and-12, the Jaguars sent Nevin Lawson and Myles Jack on a blitz that forced Allen into a critical mistake, with the fourth-year passer just heaving the ball into no-man's land as he fell to the ground.

Instead of the pass falling innocently out of bounds, it went right into the hands of Jacksonville's Josh Allen, giving the former first-round pick the first interception of his career and giving the Jaguars a chance to build a lead.

The Jaguars marched down the field following the interception before a 4th-and-1 in the red-zone called for a major decision from Urban Meyer. Even with Lawrence potentially still dealing with an injured ankle, the No. 1 overall pick gritted it out on fourth-down, taking a quarterback sneak up the middle for a conversion.

The Jaguars failed to score from the Bills' 4-yard line following the sneak and a taunting penalty on Buffalo, leading to a 21-yard kick from Wright to give the Jaguars a 9-6 lead with 12:10 left.

Jacksonville got a bit of help in the form of penalties when Buffalo next took the field. After the Jaguars forced the Bills into a 4th-and-2, Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense stayed on the field, with a chance to extend their drive even further in Jaguars' territory after crossing midfield.

But on one of the biggest plays of the game, the Jaguars got a lucky break -- a rarity in these parts. Just as Buffalo was set to snap the ball, the Bills were called for a false start, leading to a Buffalo punt.

Jacksonville's defense didn't stop there, either. After recording two turnovers and forcing a punt on the first three drives of the second-half, the Jaguars came back to the well as the Bills attempted to drive.

Following a 28-yard gain by Stefon Diggs through the air, the Jaguars again forced the Bills into a third-down situation. The Bills, after finding massive success by running Allen in the first half, asked their star quarterback to pick up another big play with his legs on 3rd-and-2.

But instead, it was the Jaguars who made the big play. With Allen breaking to his right, Dawaune Smoot forced the ball out of his hands near the line of scrimmage, leading to the Jaguars recovering the fumble and forcing their third turnover of the day after having just two in the first seven weeks.

The Jaguars failed to close the game out, however. After a few solid gains from Hyde and the ground game, the Jaguars were forced by Buffalo to win through the air. Much like on the previous drives, this simply didn't happen.

On second-down, Lawrence evaded a sack before throwing a near-interception. Then on third-down, Lawrence had an open Marvin Jones down the left sideline, but a Buffalo blitz forced him to hurry the throw and overthrow Jones.

Buffalo again moved the ball into Jacksonville territory on the following drive, but the Jaguars' rush didn't stop. Smoot hit Allen for a major sack on 3rd-and-7, forcing the Bills into a 4th-and-16 with the game on the line.

And just like on so many other plays throughout the day, the Jaguars again shocked Allen and the Bills, forcing Allen out of the pocket and into an incompletion to give the Jaguars the ball back with 1:02 and clinging to a 9-6 lead.

The Jaguars then did what they haven't gotten the chance to do much in the last two years: run the clock out and enjoy the win.

After a day in which the Jaguars mustered just nine points and 16 first downs, the Jaguars got to bask in victory, limiting the high-scoring Bills offense to six points and sacking Allen four times, adding in eight quarterback hits and three takeaways.

In the most unlikely of Sundays, the Jaguars toppled Goliath. And it didn't come on a few lucky breaks here or there -- it came from four quarters of being the more physical team. It came from a dominant defensive effort from a defense that just a week ago was lit up by a backup quarterback.

The Jaguars have won in Jacksonville for the first time since Week 1, 2020, and they have their defense to thank for it in every sense of the word.