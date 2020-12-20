Jaguars Announce 5 Inactives Vs. Ravens, Including Barcoo and Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced five inactive players for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Only one starter is among them as two others return.

Quarterback Jake Luton

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Defensive tackle Daniel Ross

Jones had already missed three games with the Achilles injury but returned for the Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. In that game, Jones recorded three tackles. He was then placed back on the practice injury report this week before officially being ruled out on Friday.

Jones still leads the team in passes defended (9) and is tied for interceptions with Joe Schobert (2). He has 26 tackles and one forced fumble on the year.

Jones inactive status is a shot to a position group already decimated by injury. D.J. Hayden and CJ Henderson are still on the Injured Reserve list (with Henderson not expected to return for the rest of the season). However Chris Claybrooks will return to the active roster today after missing time with a core muscle injury.

"When we got the news yesterday about Tre [Herndon], we got the depth chart up there and tried to figure out who could come up off the practice squad and all that kind of stuff. But each week, we’ve been rotating guys in and out, and guys are getting hurt, and coming back, and so forth and so on," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Thursday.

"I think it’s a credit to them. Every one of them works, so when we make a decision to get them up, they usually come up and they’ve been playing well for us. But it’s just that kind of year, that position group has really been hit and there’s usually one position group a year that gets hit, for some ungodly reason. But I’m excited about watching these younger guys play again. It’s going to be a great challenge with the wide receivers that we’re going to face and they’ll come out and compete regardless of what numbers are out there.”

Luton makes the inactive list with Garnder Minshew II back in the starting quarterback role and Mike Glennon serving as backup.

“We’re excited to have Gardner [Minshew II] back in there, he’s a full go," said Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden on Wednesday of the decision.

"Hopefully, we’ll give him something that he’s comfortable with and let him play. I think the big thing with Gardner is [he has a] different style, demands a little bit different type of ways to go about the offense. He moves around a lot back there in the pocket, so our receivers have to get back used to that for off-schedule plays, which happen once or twice in the game. [It’s] just a matter of getting back used to him and calling plays for him to get him back comfortable in the pocket.”

The club also announced starting punter Logan Cooke did not make the trip due to illness. As John Shipley wrote on JaguarReport Saturday, "With Cooke unavailable, the Jaguars will likely have to turn to kicker Aldrick Rosas to handle both kicking and punting duties. This doesn't even factor in Cooke's work as both a kick off specialist and as the team's holder for kicks."

Offensive lineman Andrew Norwell will return to the active roster today though, bringing back needed experience versus a stout defensive line. Tre Herndon was also activated off the COVID-19 list on Saturday and will be available to play.

The Jaguars kick off against the Ravens at 1 p.m. in Baltimore on CBS.