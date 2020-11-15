SI.com
Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 10 Vs Packers: Minshew, Shenault, Linder Included

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. Of the seven listed players, most have been known since Friday, including starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The full list is as follows:

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring)

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II (thumb)

Running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring)

Corner Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle)

Defensive tackle Doug Costin (concussion)

Offensive lineman Brandon Linder (back)

To deal with the litany of starters and major contributors being out, the club made a barrage of transactions Saturday afternoon.

The club used the two practice squad standard elevation spots on linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and wide receiver Terry Godwin.

They promoted offensive lineman KC McDermott and safety Doug Middleton to the active roster from the practice squad. Safety Andrew Wingard was activated to the active roster from the "reserve/injured-designated to return" list.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin was activated from the exempt/commissioner permission list. McLaughlin was signed after Josh Lambo was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season. He was required to go through COVID-19 protocols and wasn't able to join the team until yesterday (Saturday).

  • The Jaguars waived defensive lineman Caraun Reid and placed safety Josh Jones (chest) on injured reserve.

Rookie Jake Luton will make his second start after stepping in for Minshew. The Oregon State alum broke a franchise record last week against the Houston Texans, throwing for 304 yard, the most by a Jags rookie in their debut.

While no other player can replicate what Shenault does in three different ways (receiver, rusher and wildcat), veteran and captain Chris Conley has been moved inside to his spot to pick up many of those snaps.

"He’s someone that’s played and has produced, so I never have a problem with the ball going to Chris. He’s good after the catch, does everything well, so we’re fortunate," Head Coach Doug Marrone said of Conley on Friday. 

