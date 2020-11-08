SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars Inactives vs. Texans: Minshew, Ozigbo, Scott and Barcoo Out

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players versus the Houston Texans in today's Week 9 matchup. They include one starter. 

  • Quarterback Gardner Minshew II
  • Running back Devine Ozigbo
  • Cornerback Josiah Scott
  • Cornerback Luq Barcoo
  • Linebacker Dakota Allen
  • Defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch
  • Defensive tackle Caraun Reid

Minshew is out after suffering several fractures and a sprained ligament in his right (throwing) hand. Rookie passer Jake Luton will start in his place. This is the first time all season Luton has been active himself. 

Scott has been inactive for all but two games and Barcoo has been inactive every game. Scott has played just two snaps in his rookie season, two snaps on defense in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dakota Allen has been filling in for outside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) but is now inactive with an ankle injury himself. Jack will return against the Texans today.  Jack was the NFL's leading tackler before he was injured.

With Ozigbo inactive, the Jaguars will roll with James Robinson, Chris Thompson and Dare Ogunbowale at running back. Ozigbo has played in just one game this season due to lingering hamstring issues. After having one of the best showings in training camp among the entire locker room, Ozigbro has struggled to get on the field on Sundays.

The Jags utilized their two practice squad standard elevation spots for tomorrow’s game on linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and corner Josh Nurse, the club announced today. The team also promoted safety Doug Middleton to the active roster from the practices squad and placed linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (knee) on the reserve/injured list.

The Texans made four players inactive for Sunday's game. They are as follows:

  • Cornerback Bradley Roby
  • Linebacker Kyle Emanuel
  • Offensive tackle Charlie Heck
  • Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter

The Jaguars are coming off a bye week and will kick off against the divisional opponents Texans at 1 pm Eastern. The Texans (1-6) defeated the Jaguars (1-6) in their first game of the season. 

