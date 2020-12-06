Jaguars Inactives Vs. Vikings: Luton Inactive as Chark Returns

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced six inactive players for their Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Most notably quarterback Gardner Minshew II returns to the active list for the first time since Week 7.

The six players inactive for this afternoon are as follows:

Quarterback Jake Luton

Linebacker Dakota Allen

Linebacker Kamalei Correa

Corner Sidney Jones IV

Tight end Tyler Davis

Defensive end Reggie Gilbert

Receivers DJ Chark and Chris Conley both return to the passing game after being inactive last week.

Notably, quarterback Gardner Minshew II was not on the inactive list, returning for the first time since Week 7. Minshew suffered strained ligaments and fractures in his throwing hand thumb and was sidelined for recovery. During his absence, the team turned first to rookie quarterback Jake Luton. With Minshew on the mend, it’s Luton who is on the inactive list for Sunday.

However, it is veteran Mike Glennon who will still start for the second week in a row. Minshew is fully healed according to head coach Doug Marrone, and he is available if needed. But as offensive coordinator Jay Gruden explained earlier in the week, it’s the stability at the position that is leading the club to start Glennon and place Luton on the inactive list.

“The tough thing right now for this football team is we’ve gone through obviously three quarterbacks and we’re talking each week to a different guy as a starter and they’re getting the reps and the other guy’s not. Gardner hasn’t gotten first-team reps in about four or five weeks or what have you. It’s nice to have some stability at the position.”

Sidney Jones IV continues to be sidelined with an Achilles injury,meaning the defense will yet again turn to rookie corners Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott for a second week in a row. Former starting rookie corners CJ Henderson and Chris Claybrooks are still on IR. With the injuries though to not only Jones but also nickel corner DJ Hayden, the entire secondary continues to shift.

“We’ve got Sidney [Jones IV] out again, so [Luq] Barcoo maybe will be playing at that corner a little bit,” revealed Marrone.

“J-Dub [Jarrod Wilson] will be fine, I believe. Josh Jones is back, that helps us a little bit. So, and we’ve got some guys coming back and some guys not. It’s one of those things that you just manage and keep going and you just hope that—right now, the concern is how many guys we’re going to have left by the end of the season. You know, just making sure that week-to-week now, it’s going to get tougher and tougher to manage it.”

Barcoo and Scott—who were thrown into the fire last week against Jarvis Landry—will be facing yet another tough task with the Vikings threatening duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The former is second in the league in touchdowns and the rookie Jefferson is seventh in the league in total yardage.

“Obviously you have [Adam] Thielen and then you have [Justin] Jefferson on the other side, so it’s going to be a tough matchup,” admitted Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash.

“We’re going to do some things to hopefully kind of take the deep ball away from them, make them earn everything they have. They know that they have a tough challenge, but at the same time I think both of them are really excited about it. We’re going to find out exactly where they are versus a couple really elite receivers and I like where their mind frame is right now to go in and compete with them.”

The Jaguars and Vikings will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS.