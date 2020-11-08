SI.com
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Ruled OUT For Remainder of Texans Game

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Houston Texans. 

Shenault was injured on the Jaguars' third offensive drive of the day. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton threw a screen to Shenault behind the line of scrimmage and Shenault was quickly tackled at the ankles. He was spun around twice for a loss of 1-yard and left the field after that play with an injury. 

He was announced as questionable to return with a hamstring injury and then officially ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter. The 1-yard loss on the one reception was Shenault's only touch of the day. 

He has been used thus far for the Jaguars as a Swiss Army knife of sorts, doing a bit of everything from running routes, taking handoffs as a running back and even lining up in the wildcat. 

Coming into the day, Shenault had accumulated 378 all-purpose yards as well as a touchdown and was averaging 54 all-purpose yards per game. 

"I think he’s someone that is when you get the ball in his hands, we’ve seen him break tackles. He’s a big, strong receiver. He’s got strong hands. I’m happy with him with the way he’s going," head coach Doug Marrone said about Shenault on Monday.

"We just have to keep doing a good job in keeping him healthy and getting healthier, a lot of times he’s limited during the week. But we’ve got a lot on his plate, there’s a lot of things: he lines up in the backfield, he lines up at receiver in a couple different positions. For a young guy, I think he’s doing a nice job. I think you can see, it’s like everything else, the difficulty of you see talent in some of these young guys and the one thing about young guys is you have to kind of bring them along, you can’t just go from A to Z."

In total, the nine different Jaguars have caught the ball against the Texans. Veteran and captain Chris Conley has taken over the majority of snaps normally meant for Shenault, and has one catch for 6 yards at the time of print, in the third quarter. 

At the time of print, the Jaguars are trailing the Texans 20-16 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. 

