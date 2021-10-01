Chark Carted Off From Bengals Game With Ankle Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after he was carted off the field on Thursday night during the Jags primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chark left the game with an ankle injury.

The injury came on the Jaguars opening drive of the game. Facing 2nd-and-7 from their own 45-yard line, running back James Robinson took a handoff and swept right. He was following lead blocker, offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. Chark was the outside blocker towards the sideline.

Taylor dove for a block downfield and Robinson ran into his lineman, in the process rolling off his back and onto Chark's left leg and ankle. The receiver remained facedown on the field for a good minute before the seriousness was realized.

After trainers attended to him initially, the medical cart was brought out and Chark was helped up onto the cart. Players from both teams offered their best wishes before he left the field, head rocked back and explaining to the trainer what had happened.

He has since been ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury, per the Jaguars.

The Pro Bowl receiver hauled in three catches from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, including one for a touchdown.

On Tuesday, Jags offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said of Chark's progress, "I think he’s getting closer. He’s had some rough times in the early training camp, particularly with his hand and some of the time that he missed, but I like where he’s getting to.”

He had not yet notched any stats in the Bengals matchup. As of time of publication, the Bengals and Jaguars were tied at 0-0, after a Jags punt and Bengals missed field goal, with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter. The Thursday night primetime matchup is the Jaguars first night game of the season and can be seen on NFL Network.

This post will be adjusted as updates on Chark's condition are made available.