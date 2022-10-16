Jaguars' Travis Etienne on Career-Long Run vs. Colts: 'I Have to Score That'

Travis Etienne is close. But close doesn't count for much in football, the ultimate game of inches, and nobody knows this more than Etienne after Sunday's game vs. the Colts.

Etienne has provided big plays each week in 2022, but the former first-round pick and Clemson star has been held out of the end-zone in each game thus far. This continued in Week 6 as Etienne exploded for a career-long 48-yard run on his second run of the game and only the third offensive play of the day for the Jaguars, only for Etienne to get caught from behind by rookie safety Rodney Thomas.

"Damn #DUUUVAL I have to score that! Only getting better! Need y'all to show up in the bank next Sunday!" Etienne said in a since-deleted tweet.

Despite Etienne taking the carry all the way to the Colts' 27-yard line, the Jaguars were unable to take advantage of the best run of his career. After Etienne carried it for one yard on the next play, Trevor Lawrence thew an incompletion to Evan Engram on second-down and was then sacked for a loss of 15 yards on third-down, knocking them out of field goal range and forcing a punt.

Etienne had his second consecutive 100-yard from scrimmage day on Sunday, rushing for a career-high 86 yards on 10 carries and catching two passes for 22 yards. He has been arguably the offense's best player overall the last two weeks, meaning the touchdowns are going to come in time.

"We know his skillset is certainly that way. He’s kind of the guy that when you get the ball out in space, everybody kind of stands up for a second to see what’s about to happen because we know he’s got that ability," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.

"I think it’s one of those things, I think it’ll happen for him at some point where he really gets a big explosive. Obviously, a couple the other day where he was able to get on the edge and get the ball out in space. You see his work every single day prepares him for these opportunities and then he just keeps performing better and better and as a unit, that’s what we want to do as well.”