Jaguars vs. 49ers: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

Where do the Jaguars need to improve moving into the second half, and where are they currently besting the visiting 49ers?

The first-half was ... not kind to the Jacksonville Jaguars, to put things lightly. The Jaguars had just fought hard over the last two weeks, but a slow start once again doomed them on Sunday as the 49ers jumped out to a 20-3 lead at halftime.

What did we see during the first half and what do the Jaguars need to do to turn things around in the second-half? We break it all down here.

Plays of the half

One of the defining plays of the first-half came in the middle of the 49ers' 20-play march to a field goal to start the game off. With the 49ers picking up multiple first-downs via the ground game, the Jaguars finally appeared to get them off the field with a third-down sack by Josh Allen. But as the Jaguars celebrated a major third-down victory and a potential punt to give the offense the ball, the unit turned to see Rayshawn Jenkins flagged for holding on George Kittle. The 49ers would keep the ball and continue a dominant scoring drive that set the tone of the contest.

On the second drive of the game, the Jaguars allowed the 49ers to again march down the length of the field and score, except this time it came via two explosive plays: a 34-yard catch and run by Brandon Aiyuk that Shaquill Griffin whiffed on in space and a 25-yard touchdown run from Deebo Samuel that saw him outrun the Jaguars' defensive angles.

Just one offensive play later, the Jaguars coughed the ball right back up to the 49ers, with wide receiver Laviska Shenault fumbling after an eight-yard gain on a screen pass. The 49ers would follow this up with a drive into Jaguars' territory before Andrew Wingard recorded a tackle for loss on third-down. This third-down would be wiped out, however, by Rayshawn Jenkins throwing a punch at 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, resulting in a first-down and an eventual touchdown by the 49ers following Jenkins' ejection.

Where are the Jaguars winning?

This one is hard. The Jaguars' offense ran just four plays for the first 20 minutes of the game and got more fumbles than first downs until there was just 7:00 left in the half. With that said, some credit to Trevor Lawrence for getting three plays of 10 yards or more in a row: a 10-yard scramble, an 18-yard pass to Tavon Austin, and a 16-yard pass to Shenault. It was a good drive from Lawrence that saw him complete his first four passes, which is encouraging considering the mess that the rest of the game was.

The Jaguars' pass-rush was also playing better than the rest of the defense. The Jaguars had a sack wiped out due to penalty but still recorded one sack and three quarterback hits on the first three drives, frequently pushing Jimmy Garoppolo out of his spot and putting pressure on the immobile pocket passer. On the few plays the Jaguars forced him to hold onto the ball, the pass-rush won the battle.

Where are the Jaguars losing?

Everywhere else? The Jaguars rushing game has been non-existent this far, in part due to the Jaguars' offensive line being bullied by the 49ers' defensive front and in part due to James Robinson simply not looking like himself. Robinson's heel injury has been impacting him in a big way since Week 8 and it looked like that continued on Sunday as he ran with a clear lack of explosion, gaining just six yards on his first five carries.

The Jaguars also failed to stop the 49ers' complementary pieces. While Samuel and George Kittle are the major pieces on the 49ers' offense, the Jaguars let Brandon Aikyuk do the most damage to them in the first-half. Aiyuk had 60 of the 49ers' first 84 yards through the air and did it on just four catches, doing his damage in bursts of explosive plays.