Jaguars vs. Bills: James Robinson Out With Heel Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be without their star running back against the AFC's top team today, with James Robinson being ruled out due to a heel injury he sustained in Week 8.

The 1-6 Jaguars are hosting the 5-2 Buffalo Bills in Week 9, the first clash in Jacksonville between the two teams since the Jaguars beat the Bills 10-7 in the 2017 Wild Card Round. Now, the two teams are on opposite trajectories and the Jaguars will be working from an even larger disadvantage without Robinson.

The 1,000-yard rusher was listed as questionable entering the week and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Robinson injured his heel late in the first quarter of Jacksonville's 31-7 Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On his eighth snap of the game, Robinson caught a 17-yard pass but injured his heel following the gain, leading to the Jaguars' leading rusher's status for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills being cast into doubt.

“We have a lot of confidence in Carlos [Hyde], I have a great history with him and he’s played well this year. He came in and he’s done what we’ve asked him to do and he’s really talented. But you’re down one—arguably the most productive player on offense," Urban Meyer said on Friday.



Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the four games before Week 8. Robinson has also caught 18 passes for 133 yards (7.4 yards per catch), becoming the most valuable weapon in Jacksonville's offense for the second year in a row.

With Robinson in the lead-back role, the Jaguars have leaned on Hyde as his primary backup, with Hyde rushing 33 times for 140 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and catching eight passes for 54 yards (6.8 yards per catch). While Robinson is the clear top back in Jacksonville's offense, the Jaguars' coaching staff has expressed confidence in Hyde thanks to his experience (96 career games).



“Well I mean really we have to go with next man up mentality. We have confidence in Carlos and Dare [Ogunbowale] has done a nice job for us as well and we also have Ziggy [Devine Ozigbo] back with us," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday.

Also inactive for the Jaguars are wide receiver Tyron Johnson, cornerback Tre Herndon, tight end Jacob Hollister, and defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith.

Johnson is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks. He saw a season-high in snaps and targets in Week 8's loss against the Seattle Seahawks, but did drop a pass. The Jaguars signed veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell to the roster on Saturday after rostering him on the practice squad. Treadwell has appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season.

Herndon wasn't listed on the team's injury report but Meyer said earlier in the week that he was still dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss the first three weeks of the season after he sustained it in Week 1 of the preseason. The Jaguars played safety Rudy Ford in the slot for the majority of snaps last week and will likely repeat the strategy this week.

“Yeah, Rudy Ford has been one of our most productive players. He’s fast and he’s aggressive. He’s one of the best special teams players I’ve ever seen. We need his speed and Tre [Herndon] is still battling a little bit with that knee. So, he’s earned that and he’ll play more," Meyer said.