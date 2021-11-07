Jaguars vs. Bills: Lawrence Leaves With Ankle Injury in 2nd Quarter Before Returning

The worst outcome possible has taken place for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence leaving Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury with 3:16 left in the second-quarter.

Lawrence sustained the injury on the first play of the Jaguars' fourth-drive, with Lawrence coming into contact with left tackle Walker Little in the pocket before falling to the ground in pain. Lawrence grabbed at his ankle before trainers came to the field to examine him, eventually helping him limp off the field and directly into the locker room.

The Jaguars said Lawrence is questionable to return to the 6-6 contest with the ankle injury, with C.J. Beathard taking Lawrence's play in the offense. At the time of his injury, Lawrence had completed 11-of-15 passes (73.3%) for 80 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) and led the Jaguars on two scoring drives.

UPDATE: Lawrence returned to the field for the Jaguars after missing five plays, taking a snap at the Bills' 20-yard line. Lawrence didn't throw a pass, but did hand off to Carlos Hyde.

Lawrence, drafted No. 1 overall in April's draft, returned to the sidelines after several plays, running sprints with his helmet on to test his injured ankle, leading to a "Let's go Trevor" chant in TIAA Bank Field.

Beathard completed his first two passes in the game, for 33 yards, both going to tight end Dan Arnold. It remains to be seen if Lawrence will return or what kind of level of play he will be able to maintain, but the Jaguars' offense was able to move the ball past the midfield with Beathard under center.