Jaguars vs. Bills: Trevor Lawrence Faces a Stiff Test Without James Robinson

Trevor Lawrence is seemingly losing reinforcements more and more each week -- this time it comes against the NFL's best defense (the Buffalo Bills) and in the form of Lawrence's most productive and talented comrade (running back James Robinson).

Robinson has accounted for a large chunk of the Jaguars' offense and has been the primary reason they have one of the league's most productive ground games. Now, Jacksonville's rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall quarterback is officially prepared to square off against the Bills' top-ranked defense without Robinson's aid on the ground and in pass-protection.

The 1-6 Jaguars would be massive underdogs against the 5-2 Bills even with a healthy Robinson, but with the second-year back out, it has become time to question whether it will be a game that one can even evaluate Lawrence in.

The Jaguars' offense was in complete disarray with Robinson off the field last week following his heel injury at the end of the first-quarter. This was against a so-so Seahawks defense, while today the Jaguars are facing a Bills' defense that ranks near the top in every defense category.

Defensive DVOA: No. 1

EPA/Play: No. 1

Defensive Success Rate: No. 1

Dropback EPA/Play Allowed: No. 1

Dropback Defensive Success Rate: No. 1

Rush EPA/Play Allowed: No. 1

Points Allowed Per Game: No. 1

First Downs Allowed Per Game: No. 1

The Jaguars, meanwhile, already entered the week with major issues on offense even outside of Robinson's absence. The Jaguars are just No. 24 in offensive DVOA but this is largely due to their running game, with the team ranking No. 27 in passing DVOA. The Jaguars failed to move the ball without Robinson last week, and this was against a worse defense.

Without Robinson on the field, the entire unit has struggled. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Jaguars' offense has recorded -0.02 EPA/Play with Robinson on the field, but just -0.023 -- a massive 0.021 difference, even larger than Derrick Henry's on/off EPA/Play difference (0.017).

"I mean obviously any good player that you lose, it hurts and is going to affect the game. I did not think it was a huge change as far as scheme or anything like that whenever he came out," Lawrence said on Wednesday when asked about the impact of Robinson's absence.

"We stuck to what we had planned and just did not execute well at all. We got behind obviously and then when you are trying to catch up and you’re throwing the ball more than you want to, that was kind of the story early in the season and that is what we did not want to get back to and we did. That is something that, just continuing to grow and not put ourselves in those situations but then obviously like you said when James [Robinson] goes out, that is hard. He is a great player. When there is nothing there, he will make a play out of it and when there is, he maximizes it. When you lose a guy like that, it is hard, but we have other guys that can play. I thought Los [Carlos Hyde] did a really good job and it is really just next man up. No excuses, we have to play better.”

While there will be few excuses in the event of a poor offensive day, it will be hard to expect much else. Lawrence will face Buffalo without three key skill players in Robinson, DJ Chark, and Travis Etienne, while the team also has two starting offensive linemen out in center Brandon Linder and right guard A.J. Cann.

The Jaguars already faced an uphill battle even in the event Robinson could play. Now that he won't see the field, it makes it that much tougher to envision a week in which Lawrence won't have to fight on every snap to make a play.