Jaguars vs. Bills: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

The Jaguars are holding tight with the Buffalo Bills, going into halftime tied 6-6. What did we see during the first-half, where are the Jaguars playing well, and what do they need to do to improve and find a win? We break it all down below!

Plays of the half

The Jaguars don't get points on the board in the first quarter without two plays. The first one was a play in which the Jaguars truly didn't actually do anything other than keep their composure better than Buffalo, however, with Tre'Davious White drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty for 15 yards after the Jaguars failed to convert an early 3rd-and-long.

The second play came on a bold 4th-and-2 call from Buffalo's 43-yard line on the same drive. After an option keeper by the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence failed to convert on third-down, the Jaguars went through the air on fourth and Lawrence found Jamal Agnew for a 23-yard gain, the Jaguars' biggest play of the first half.

The Jaguars were hurt by some major plays via Buffalo, though. A 16-yard gain by Emmanuel Sanders against Tyson Campbell on a back-shoulder play put the Bills in field goal position on their first drive, while Josh Allen running by Dawuane Smoot and the rest of the defense for 12 yards.

The Jaguars did get a big boost from the defense on a second-down sack by Taven Bryan in the second quarter, but Allen got 22 yards on a 3rd-and-31 down and helped the Bills convert the 48-yard field goal.

Sadly, though, the two biggest plays were negative ones for the Jaguars. The first was when Jamal Agnew dropped a 35-yard dime from C.J. Beathard in the end zone following Lawrence's ankle injury. The very next play, Carlos Hyde fumbled the ball at the Bills' 20 yard line.

Where are the Jaguars winning?

Jacksonville is getting some legit pressure on Allen. Not only does Bryan have a sack, but he had a third-down pressure to force Allen to throw the ball away on the first drive of the game, a legitimately great rush by Bryan. But Bryan wasn't the only one, with Roy Robertson-Harris, Josh Allen, and Dawuane Smoot all getting solid pressure in the first-half too. The Jaguars struggled to bring Allen down on several occasions, but they have at least been able to collapse the pocket and force Allen into some uncomfortable situations. If there is an area to watch the defense moving forward today, it will be their pass-rush and ability to get Allen into bad situations.

Credit to Wright, too, for his kicking. His 55-yard field goal in the middle of the second-quarter was a massive make for the young kicker, especially considering the Jaguars' issues kicking at home this season. Wright is now 3/3 on 50+ yard field goals this season, with Sunday's kick qualifying as his longest.

Where are the Jaguars losing?

Letting Josh Allen get out of the pocket. Take away Josh Allen's 50 yards on four scrambles and the Bills' offense has 82 yards on 28 plays (2.92 yards per play). If it wasn't for Allen's legs picking up massive chunk yards on third-down, the Jaguars likey lead this game 6-0. The Jaguars have been harassing Allen, but they will somehow need to find a way to keep his mobility from beating them.

The Jaguars also can't get out of their own way. There was the dropped touchdown/fumble two-play sequence, but they have also gotten into penalty trouble on offense and have failed to finish on sacks on more than a few occasions on defense. If the Jaguars can finish plays better, they can potentially find an edge.

Keys to the second half