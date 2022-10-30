Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without return man Jamal Agnew for the second week in a row, listing him as inactive Sunday morning ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Along with Agnew, the Jaguars also ruled out safety Tyree Gillespie, cornerback Tavaughn Campbell and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. The Jaguars ruled the latter three out earlier in the week, with none of the trio traveling to London. Agnew made the trip, but it appears he won't be able to give it a go.

Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury, the same injury that left him unavailable in Week 7 and knocked him out of the game early in Week 6. Meanwhile, safety Tyree Gillespie, defensive lineman Adam Gotsis and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell were all ruled out and did not travel. None of the three were listed out with an injury-related issue.

“Yeah, he worked today, limited basis," Pederson said on Friday about Agnew.

"We are going to try to push him one more day tomorrow and see where he’s at, but if he can’t, then we’ll be back to where we were last weekend with Christian doing the punts and JaMycal on the kickoff returns and things of that nature. But we’ll see one more day, see where he’s at, and we’re optimistic.”

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

While Agnew hasn't housed a return this season like he did at multiple points last season, he is someone the Jaguars trust heavily. They turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk to return kickoffs and punts last weekend and will do the same this week vs. the Broncos.