Jaguars vs. Broncos: Walker Little and Jacob Hollister Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced six inactive players for today's matchup against the Denver Broncos. For the second straight week, corner Tre Herndon remains out with an injury.

The full list is as follows:

Offensive lineman Walker Little

Tight end Jacob Hollister

Corner Tre Herndon

Defensive end Lerentee McCray

Defensive end Jordan Smith

Defensive lineman Jay Tufele

Herndon was limited in practice all week, and didn't practice on Wednesday, with a knee injury. McCray was limited all week with a hamstring injury. Jordan Smith is dealing with a knee injury.

Rookie corner Tyson Campbell was limited for the second straight week, but will play today versus the Broncos.

Two names were billed as big additions this offseason, yet neither have made an appearance in a regular season game yet for the Jaguars.

Rookie offensive lineman Walker Little is inactive for the second straight week. He has been a full participant in practice. Head Coach Urban Meyer explained the decision to label Little as inactive for the week one game (a loss to the Houston Texans) came down to performance.

"So, that was where we spent a lot of time on Walker [Little], well, I think it’s eight linemen. And we just felt like [Will] Richardson has been more consistent than Walker [Little] right now," he told local media on Monday.

Little had a strong training camp, but struggled at times in preseason games, giving up pressure.

Hollister was brought in to give the tight end unit a better pass catching option. The free agent signed just before the season began, but has been inactive for both games now. The tight end had one of his best seasons in the NFL while playing for the Seattle Seahawks, under then offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is now the passing game coordinator for the Jags.

But on Thursday, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explained there's still an ongoing learning process for Hollister, given he wasn't present for much of the offseason.

“We’re getting him up to speed first. Obviously, he has to learn the terminology and the things that we’re doing. We’re practicing each and every day and making those decisions at the end of the week.”

Without Hollister, tight ends had seven receptions for 70 yards versus the Texans, as well as the first touchdown (Trevor Lawrence to Chris Manhertz).

The Jaguars kick off versus the Broncos at 1 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Field. Denver announced outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be active for today's game.