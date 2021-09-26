Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Arizona Cardinals; CJ Henderson and Tre Herndon Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their list of inactive players for today's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. A duo of starting corners are amongst those out, while Jacob Hollister will play for the first time this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) have announced ?/ inactive players for today's game against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). There are six total and the full list is as follows:

Corner CJ Henderson

Corner Tre Herndon

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris

Defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith

Defensive lineman Jay Tufele

Henderson had a groin injury that kept him out of the second half of last week's game. Head Coach Urban Meyer revealed Friday Henderson was dealing with an illness though, and how he fared Friday in practice would determine if he was available for today's game.

Herndon has yet to be active for a game this season, while recovering from a knee injury.

In the absence of the Henderson and Herndon duo, rookie Tyson Campbell—who had been filling in at nickel for Herndon—will likely move outside to replace Henderson, as he did in the second half against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

The club also signed free agent Nevin Lawson on Wednesday.

Notable actives include tight end Jacob Hollister and ??. Hollister was signed as a free agent just before the regular season began, but had not been active through the first two weeks. Coaches explained the decision as giving him time to acclimate. But the club was forced to put starting tight end James O'Shaughnessy on Injured Reserve this past week with a high ankle sprain.

With really only Chris Manhertz and rookie Luke Farrell to depend on, Hollister was activated.

“He shows speed. I think [Brian] Schottenheimer had him in Seattle and he looks quick. He’s a nice, twitched up athletic tight end," said Meyer of Hollister on Friday.

On the opposite sideline, (IF HOPKINS IS ACTIVE) the Cardinals get a big boost with the news wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be available. (IF HOPKINS IS INACTIVE), the Cardinals will be missing a playmaker of their own, with wide receiver DeAndrew Hopkins listed as inactive. He had been limited in practice all week and was questionable.

"He’s just reliable. You can just tell he goes about his business the right way. He’s a true professional. He catches the ball," Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said about Hopkins this week.

"I will say if the ball is anywhere near him, he does a very good job bringing it in. But we have some guys that can compete with him and make it hard for him. Like I said, we’re looking forward to that Sunday.”

The Jaguars kickoff versus the Cardinals at 1pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.