Jaguars Vs. Chargers: A.J. Cann Among Week 7 Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. There are two defensive starters among them. The eight inactive players are as follows:

Quarterback Jake Luton

Safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring)

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle)

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann (shoulder)

Tight end Tyler Davis

Tight end Tyler Eifert (neck)

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale

Brandon Watson will start at free safety in place of the injured Wilson. Rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will start at nose tackle for the second week in a row. Veteran Abry Jones was placed on IR this week. Dakota Allen will start at weakside linebacker in place of the injured Jack. Rookie Ben Bartch will start at right guard in place of Cann.

Watson is starting due to injuries to both Jarrod Wilson and Andrew Wingard. The second-year defensive back was a cornerback last season but made a switch to safety during training camp.

Allen will step in for the injured Jack, just as he did in Weeks 4 and 5. He also played some in Week 6 when Jack was injured, though so did Quincy Williams.

As for Bartch, he played 55 snaps last week when Cann was injured on the second possession of the game. Cann has started all but two games at right guard for the team since 2016, so a rookie stepping into his spot will obviously be a transition. Head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that veteran lineman Tyler Shatley could also see time at right guard.

The club also elevated safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert this week. Kicker Josh Lambo and defensive end Josh Allen both return to the active roster this week after missing time due to injury. Allen (knee) missed the past two weeks. Lambo (hip) has missed the past four.

The Jags placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The Jaguars now have 55 players on their active/inactive list for today's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers inactive players are the following seven: