SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Vs. Chargers: A.J. Cann Among Week 7 Inactives

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. There are two defensive starters among them. The eight inactive players are as follows:  

  • Quarterback Jake Luton
  • Safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring)
  • Cornerback Luq Barcoo
  • Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle)
  • Offensive lineman A.J. Cann (shoulder)
  • Tight end Tyler Davis
  • Tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) 
  • Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale

Brandon Watson will start at free safety in place of the injured Wilson. Rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will start at nose tackle for the second week in a row. Veteran Abry Jones was placed on IR this week. Dakota Allen will start at weakside linebacker in place of the injured Jack. Rookie Ben Bartch will start at right guard in place of Cann. 

Watson is starting due to injuries to both Jarrod Wilson and Andrew Wingard. The second-year defensive back was a cornerback last season but made a switch to safety during training camp. 

Allen will step in for the injured Jack, just as he did in Weeks 4 and 5. He also played some in Week 6 when Jack was injured, though so did Quincy Williams. 

As for Bartch, he played 55 snaps last week when Cann was injured on the second possession of the game. Cann has started all but two games at right guard for the team since 2016, so a rookie stepping into his spot will obviously be a transition. Head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that veteran lineman Tyler Shatley could also see time at right guard. 

The club also elevated safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert this week. Kicker Josh Lambo and defensive end Josh Allen both return to the active roster this week after missing time due to injury. Allen (knee) missed the past two weeks. Lambo (hip) has missed the past four. 

The Jags placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The Jaguars now have 55 players on their active/inactive list for today's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers inactive players are the following seven: 

  • Tyrod Taylor 
  • Alohi Gilman 
  • Trai Turner 
  • Storm Norton 
  • Bryan Bulaga 
  • KJ Hill Jr. 
  • Cortez Broughton
THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Chargers: Josh Allen Has a Big Performance

How do we think Jaguars vs. Chargers on Sunday afternoon will play out? We break down our predictions here, including why we think Josh Allen has a breakout game.

John Shipley

Jaguars Vs. Chargers: Week 7 Game Day Live Thread

Follow along with us here as we track each big moment during the Jaguars' Week 7 road game vs. the Chargers!

John Shipley

by

Hayre Khodaes

REPORT: Armstead to Miss Rest of Season; Two COVID Hospitalizations

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/25/ryquell-armstead-expected-miss-season-covid-complications

KassidyHill

Is Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew in Danger of Being Benched?

Could Gardner Minshew be benched in the coming weeks? It is becoming more and more of a possibility.

John Shipley

Jaguars to See a Familiar Defense Against Chargers: Who Has the Edge?

Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 defense still have a lasting mark in Jacksonville, years after his departure from the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

Mal.Ta.Valo

Jaguars Activate Devine Ozigbo, Place Chris Thompson on COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several roster moves ahead of their Sunday game with the Los Angeles Chargers. They include a veteran running back, a second year running back, a tight end and a veteran defensive back.

KassidyHill

Ex-Jaguars HC Gus Bradley Comments on Facing Former Team in Week 7

Gus Bradley knows the Jaguars have changed a lot since the last time he coached them -- in fact, only a handful of players remain from his tenure.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Contract Year Players Have Stood Out?

With a number of high-profile players entering contract years, who has stood out the most in the AFC South in 2020?

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 6 Rookie Report: Rookie Class Gets Significant Snaps Vs. Lions

How did each of Jacksonville's rookies perform in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions? We take a look at each case here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive Keys Vs. the Chargers and Rookie Sensation Justin Herbert

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. To keep him from getting his first win, it will take these three defensive keys.

KassidyHill

by

Mal.Ta.Valo