Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs.

"I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this, because these were all must-win games, right? No bigger than last weekend," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"Obviously, this is a little different. The atmosphere will be different. The pace will be a bit different; the intensity will be a little different. It’s just the way it is in the postseason. I haven’t seen a difference with the team, which is a good thing. We just got to focus on our jobs.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Chargers in a rematch of the Jaguars' Week 3 38-10 win in Los Angeles, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: -138 Chargers, +115 Jaguars

Over/Under: 47 (-110)

The line has not moved much in the wake of the announcement that star Chargers receiver Mike Williams will not play, likely due to the fact that Williams did not practice this week after being carted off the field with a back injury just six days ago.

The Jaguars have done well as home underdogs this season, but the Chargers test comes in the playoffs, where the speed is that much different.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the team. Take me out of it and I’m excited for the guys. They’ve worked really hard to put themselves in this position and where they’ve come from just says a lot to the leadership of the group." Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"I’m happy for them. It’s definitely a team effort, it’s usually the head coach and the quarterback who get the praise and the blame. Hopefully we get the praise.”