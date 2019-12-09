Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to Watch, Week 14 Odds and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) are slated to host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-8) at home this afternoon, with each squad doing their best to find a win amidst what has otherwise been disappointing seasons.

How can you watch and/or listen to the game, and what are today's odds before kickoff? We have you covered.

Kickoff: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

TV channel: FOX. Broadcasters will be Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: The Chargers are favored by 3 points despite being the road team and the two teams having the same win-loss record. This isn't surprising in the least considering most factor the Chargers as having a far more talented roster, with Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Derwin James, Mike Williams and more. Neither team has been a "good" team in 2019, but the Chargers have at least been more competitive week in and week out. Their issue has been their inability to either hang onto a late lead or generate a game-winning drive, while the Jaguars have been unable to be competitive in a few weeks.

The over/under is 41.5, and this feels about right. The Chargers have a lot of offensive weapons despite their inconsistent production, and that should help them vs. what has been an injured and disappointing Jaguars' defense. On the flip side, Jacksonville's offense should look a tad better this week after the switch from Foles to Minshew. How much better is a question, but enough to generate a few more scores should be expected.