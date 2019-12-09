Jaguar
Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to Watch, Week 14 Odds and More

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) are slated to host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-8) at home this afternoon, with each squad doing their best to find a win amidst what has otherwise been disappointing seasons.

How can you watch and/or listen to the game, and what are today's odds before kickoff? We have you covered.

Kickoff: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

TV channel: FOX. Broadcasters will be Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: The Chargers are favored by 3 points despite being the road team and the two teams having the same win-loss record. This isn't surprising in the least considering most factor the Chargers as having a far more talented roster, with Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Derwin James, Mike Williams and more. Neither team has been a "good" team in 2019, but the Chargers have at least been more competitive week in and week out. Their issue has been their inability to either hang onto a late lead or generate a game-winning drive, while the Jaguars have been unable to be competitive in a few weeks. 

The over/under is 41.5, and this feels about right. The Chargers have a lot of offensive weapons despite their inconsistent production, and that should help them vs. what has been an injured and disappointing Jaguars' defense. On the flip side, Jacksonville's offense should look a tad better this week after the switch from Foles to Minshew. How much better is a question, but enough to generate a few more scores should be expected.

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
15 0

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
2 0

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

How Have the Jaguars’ Last Two Free Agency Classes Failed?

John Shipley
0

Jake Ryan being placed on IR Tuesday serves as a reflection for how poorly Jacksonville's last two free agency periods have gone.

Jaguars Add Two Players to Roster, Place Jake Ryan on Injured Reserve

John Shipley
0

Jake Ryan's season in Jacksonville has ended after two games.

Which Jaguars Assistant Coaches Could Potentially Survive a Regime Change?

John Shipley
0

Are there any Jaguars staff members that could return to the sidelines next season if Doug Marrone and Co. are replaced?

NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Fall Once Again

John Shipley
0

How far did the Jaguars fall in this week's power rankings after yet another blowout loss, the team's fifth in a row?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

John Shipley
2 0

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined the 1,000-yard club today, but he wasn't basking in the positives after the game.

Historically Bad Season Takes Another Negative Turn as Jaguars Lose 45-10 to Chargers at Home

John Shipley
2 0

An awful season somehow continues to get worse for Jacksonville after another blowout loss.

Jaguars HC Doug Marone: 'We Are Not Playing With a Lot of Confidence'

John Shipley
0

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone gave an indictment of his team on Monday, though not one that was hard to tell from afar.