Jaguars vs. Colts: James Robinson to Play in Week 10

The Jaguars will have their leading rusher on hand in a key AFC South battle on Sunday, with James Robinson set to play through his heel injury.

Fear not, fantasy football owners -- James Robinson is making his return in Week 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their list of inactive players for Sunday's road bout vs. the Colts with Robinson's name left off the list following his pre-game workout of his heel injury. Robinson missed last week's upset of the Buffalo Bills with the heel injury, but Urban Meyer remained optimistic throughout the week the Jaguars would have their lead back.

Robinson was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and missing two practices last week (Wednesday and Thursday). Robinson was limited in practice last Friday and tested his heel on Sunday morning ahead of the Jaguars' eventual 9-6 upset over the Buffalo Bills, but the running back was ruled out ahead of the contest as inactives came in.

Robinson was listed as questionable entering the game but tested his heel on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. After the same routine last week failed to yield positive results, Robinson will now make his return to the field as the Jaguars hope to improve to 3-6 and find their first AFC South win since they beat the Colts in Week 1 last season.

Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games. Robinson has also caught 18 passes for 133 yards (7.4 yards per catch), becoming the most valuable weapon in Jacksonville's offense for the second year in a row.

Robinson injured his heel late in the first quarter of Jacksonville's 31-7 Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On his eighth snap of the game, Robinson caught a 17-yard pass but injured his heel following the gain, resulting in a heel bruise that kept the 1,000-yard rusher off the field last Sunday.

"He should be ready, obviously we are going to be very smart with him. I know he is only a second-year player, but he is a tough grinder. I would have played him if he would have been able to go," Urban Meyer said about Robinson on Monday. "You know we do not have a rule about you having to practice a certain [amount] – it depends who it is. I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week, but I am hearing everything is real positive.”