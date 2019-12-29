Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 17 Game Day Live Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to clash with the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field at 4:25 p.m. today, and we are here to bring you all of the live updates, news, and analysis from the 2019 season finale.

Jacksonville (5-10) is hoping to end the season on a high note despite waves of uncertainty surrounding the team, while the Colts (7-8) are hoping to climb to .500.

1:22 p.m.: First thing we see when we roll into TIAA Bank Field each day is this sign. Is this the last Sunday we see Yannick Ngakoue and A.J. Bouye on it?

1:26 p.m.: The Jaguars are already going to be without running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback A.J. Bouye. Now, it looks like two more key players may not play.