Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Inactive

The No. 1 overall pick will miss his first career game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing in a game with serious playoff implications on Sunday, but they will have to do so without their best rookie.

No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker will miss his first career game after injuring his ankle in the second-half of last Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Walker did not practice once this week, though he did workout with a taped-up ankle during Friday's practice.

In addition to Walker, the Jaguars will also have wide receiver Kendric Pryor, safety Tyree Gillespie, cornerback Montaric Brown, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon inactive.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Walker, who injured his ankle vs. the Titans, would be day-to-day with what he described as a "high ankle" injury.

"Anytime you lose a starter, potentially, that’s going to take a little bit away from your offense or defense, and he’s really starting to play better as the season’s progressed, doing different things," Pederson said on Wednesday.

"This past week, playing with his hand in the ground coming off the ball a little bit more, just feeling comfortable with the scheme. It’s always going to be, if that happens, if that’s the case, it’s the next man up mentality. If that’s Arden Key (DL), K’Lavon Chaisson (OLB), whoever’s going to fill that role, you’ve just got to be ready to go, ready to play.”

Walker played a career-low in snaps vs. the Titans on Sunday, playing just 51% of the snaps after leaving the game early with the ankle injury.

Walker, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, is third on the team in sacks with 3.5, second in pressures with 31 and third in quarterback hits with four. Walker recorded his first strip-sack of the season on Sunday, sacking Ryan Tannehill in Titans' territory to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the afternoon.