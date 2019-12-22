JaguarMaven
Jaguars vs. Falcons: Week 16 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) are hitting the road today to play the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) as each team tries to end disappointing 2019 seasons on a high note. For Jacksonville, it will be the first game since 2016 where Tom Coughlin is not a major fixture in the organization, and the team could be playing for head coach Doug Marrone's job these next two weeks.

Follow along here all throughout the game as we deliver live updates, analysis, and more for today's game.

First Quarter

15:00: Falcons have won the coin toss and will receive. 

14:18: Leon Jacobs stops a wide receiver sweep after four yards, making a nice tackle in space. 

14:00: Julio Jones takes a slant from the slot for 11 yards, beating Austin Calitro in zone coverage.

13:16: Calitro flies to the flat and tackles Devonta Freeman for a loss on a swing pass.

12:13: Akeem Spence is caught offsides, and Jacksonville's defensive line has now been flagged twice to open this game.

12:00: Austin Hooper picks up 25 yards on play-action, finding himself wide-open vs. a Jaguars blitz.

11:27: Devonta Freeman takes a toss 17 yards for goes untouched into the end zone for the touchdown to cap off an easy Falcons drive. Yannick Ngakoue came down too hard inside, losing contain and giving Freeman a free lane to paydirt. 

Falcons 7, Jaguars 0.

11:18: Michael Walker fumbles a kickoff at Jacksonville's 25-yard line, his second fumbled kickoff in the last five games. Atlanta's ball.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

Michael Walker's ball security is simply too poor to keep that job next season.

John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

Todd Wash was simply out schemed on that drive.

John Shipley
John Shipley

Editor

Who do you have winning today? I have Jacksonville in a squeaker.

Game Day

