Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to Watch, Week 15 Odds and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to play the Oakland Raiders later today, with Jacksonville (4-9) and Oakland (6-7) both looking to snap multiple-game losing streaks. Jacksonville has lost its last five, while Oakland has dropped the last three.

How can you watch or listen to today's AFC tilt? We have you covered.

Kickoff: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

TV channel: CBS. Broadcasters will be Rich Gannon and Kevin Harlan.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: Oakland is favored by 6.5 points over the road underdogs Jacksonville. Considering the fact that Oakland is not only better than Jacksonville, but this is also the final game to be played in Oakland before the Raiders move to Las Vegas, this seems like an obvious game for the Jaguars to be favored against.

The over/under of the game is set at 45.5 points, which makes sense considering the injuries both teams have on defense. Each team will likely be able to get on the scoreboard more than a few times because both sides are legitimately playing horrible defense as of late, while each side has some playmakers on offense in Josh Jacobs and Leonard Fournette.