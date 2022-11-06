Jaguars vs. Raiders: Jamal Agnew Is Active, Set To Return

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return man Jamal Agnew will make his return in Week 9, avoiding the inactive list after a week of being limited and day-to-day.

Agnew hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked out with the Jaguars on the field before the game before then running routes with the rest of the starting receivers and tight ends and Trevor Lawrence. During warmups, Agnew wore a teal sleeve on his right leg.

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

The Jaguars have turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk as the kick and punt returners in Agnew's absence, though Agnew's explosiveness and consistency as a return man has been missed over the last two weeks.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't say on Friday whether Agnew would play, but he seemed at the very least optimistic.

“Ags is doing well. He’s day to day. We’ll see again today out there on the field where he’s at, but he’s doing well and optimistic that he plays this weekend," Pederson said.

With Agnew healthy, the Jaguars will instead have the following players all listed as healthy inactives for Week 9: