Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Inactive, Zay Jones Set to Play

There are few surprises for the Jacksonville Jaguars in terms of inactives ahead of their AFC South battle against the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The following players will not dress for the game:

DL Foley Fatukasi

WR Kendric Pryor

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyreee Gillespie

CB Montaric Brown

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

Fatukasi is the biggest blow, with the Jaguars having issues stopping the run when he left last week's game with a quad injury. Against a Houston Texans team that will load up the line of scrimmage and run the ball, the Jaguars will need to be stout in replacing Fatukasi, their best interior lineman.

"It would be a big loss, but we have guys that are ready and able to go behind him, so if he’s unable to play, the next man will be up, and we’ll go," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said this week.

To help mitigate the loss of Fatukasi, the Jaguars elevated veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters off the practice squad and onto the active roster on Saturday. Peters will join Adam Gotsis, DaVon Hamilton and Roy Robertson-Harris along the defensive line, while Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key and Travon Walker have also all taken snaps inside at times.

While the Jaguars were without three other injured players last week,they have no other injured players listed on the game status report. Wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle), outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) are all active.

“He brings his leadership, a level of toughness with him, physicality with him, you do miss a little bit of the speed factor and burst down the field (when he is not able to play) with him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Jones on Friday.

"He’s that type of receiver, and it’s been another nice little, not security blanket but that type of player for Trevor (Lawrence).