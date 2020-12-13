Jaguars Vs. Titans: Gardner Minshew Replaces Mike Glennon at QB

After weeks of sitting on the bench and sideline, Gardner Minshew is entering the game for the Jaguars due to several gaffes from Mike Glennon.

The boo birds and Jacksonville Jaguars fans at TIAA Bank Field got their wish after nearly 2.5 quarters of offensive ineptitude on Sunday, with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone benching Mike Glennon for Gardner Minshew during the third quarter of a blowout against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville was lifeless on offense with Glennon at the helm in Week 14, scoring three points and recording 99 yards of offense on seven possessions. Glennon was eventually pulled for Minshew after the team's first drive of the second half, a drive that ended in Glennon underthrowing an open DJ Chark and getting intercepted by Malcolm Butler.

The crowd at TIAA Bank Field was already clamoring for Minshew before the half, the boos came down with a renewed intensity after Glennon's pass fluttered into the hands of the Titans' defender. Shortly thereafter, Minshew began to warm up with his helmet on while on the sideline, with Glennon taking his formerly familiar spot as a ball cap-wearing backup.

Minshew made Marrone's decision look like the right one instantly, using his legs to extend several third down plays to help him pick up key conversions on the ensuing drive, which would end up being Jacksonville's first touchdown of the day.

Minshew would complete 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in his first time on the field since Week 7, ending the drive with a five-yard touchdown to Keelan Cole.

Glennon's numbers, meanwhile, paint a much different picture. The journeyman veteran had started for the Jaguars since Week 12 but had gotten worse in each start, culminating in his poor performance on Sunday.

Glennon completed 13 of 23 passes (56.5%) for 85 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and an interception at the time of his benching. For comparison, Derrick Henry had 21 rushes for 180 yards and two touchdowns once Minshew stepped onto the field.

Minshew started the first seven games of the season but had not played since Week 7 loss due to a thumb injury to his throwing hand. On Oct. 29, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Minshew had multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. He didn't tell the team about his injury until after a Week 7 loss, despite first feeling pain in his thumb in Jacksonville's Oct. 11 loss to the Texans.

Minshew has been active for each of the last two weeks but Marrone has stuck by Glennon until Sunday, telling media he thought Glennon gave the Jaguars "the best chance to win."

Jacksonville trails the Titans 31-10 at the time of this writing.