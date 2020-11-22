Sidney Jones and Gardner Minshew Among Jaguars Inactives Vs. Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) announced their inactive players for the Week 11 matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) and the list includes four major contributors.

The entire list is as follows:

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II

Corner Sidney Jones IV

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Offensive lineman KC McDermott

Tight end James O’Shaughnessy

Tight end Tyler Davis

On Friday, Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters he considered Minshew questionable and wasn't comfortable taking the risk of putting him back in the game just yet.

"He’s throwing a little bit more. We just keep increasing it each day and then I think next week comes, we’ll just see where he’s at. He’s not 100 percent, which is why he’s listed as questionable, 50-50. So, I would probably have an issue putting him in now, unless it was just to go in there and hand the ball off, or maybe a couple throws. But right now, it’s not 100 percent.”

With Shenault out for the second week in a row (nursing a hamstring suffered during the Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans) veteran Chris Conley will continue to take more snaps in the slot receiver spot.

Cornerback Sidney Jones leads the team in interceptions (2) but will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an Achilles injury. He was limited most of the week in practice and didn't participate at all on Friday.

Rookie starting corner CJ Henderson was placed on IR this week with a groin injury. According to Marrone the plan at corner will be to have rookie Chris Claybrooks start for Jones and Tre Herndon will start for Henderson. Herndon had been the starter opposite Henderson early in the year before moving inside to nickel for the injured D.J. Hayden, so he is essentially returning to his natural role.

The veteran Hayden was returned to the active roster from the reserve/injured-designated to return list this week and will start at nickel.

The Jaguars signed tight end Eric Saubert and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad and used their two practice squad standard elevation spots for today's game on receiver Terry Godwin and running back Nathan Cottrell.