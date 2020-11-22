SI.com
Jaguars' DE Josh Allen Ruled OUT For Remainder of Steelers Game

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Sunday's match against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. 

Allen went down with just under nine minutes to play in the third quarter on a play going away from his side of the line. From the press box, Allen was seen writhing on the ground and keeping his left leg facing up while rolling away from that side.

 Players from both the Jaguars and the Steelers knelt around him while trainers attended to the second-year defensive end. Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva even came over to deliver something that had fallen off Allen during the play, and to check on his opponent. 

Medical staff checked his left knee on the field. Allen ended up having to be assisted off the field, with trainers on either side and he didn't appear to be putting much—if any—weight on his left leg/knee. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline initially and then subsequently to the locker room for further evaluation. 

He was officially ruled out just before the change of quarter. 

In what has become a surprisingly chippy game, especially on defense, Allen is one of three Jaguars already ruled out for the remainder of the game. Rookie safety Daniel Thomas was ruled out after halftime, following his interception to end the first half. He and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell were both ruled out with an arm injury. 

The Steelers (9-0) currently lead the Jaguars (1-8) by a score of 20-3 with just over 8 minutes to play in the Week 11 game. 

