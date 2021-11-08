Jaguars vs. Bills: Lawrence Explains Ankle Injury, Updates on James Robinson and Cam Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 9 with a massive 9-6 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills at home, the kind of win that will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets and best defensive performances in franchise history.

But while the Jaguars escaped with a win, they didn't escape the contest unscathed in terms of injuries. The Jaguars' offense has already dealt with a large number of injuries this season, with running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver DJ Chark, center Brandon Linder, and right guard A.J. Cann all on injured reserve entering the contest. In addition, running back James Robinson missed Sunday's contest with a heel injury.

Two more names got added into the mix to monitor moving forward: left tackle Cam Robinson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence's clearly have a major focus placed it moving forward after the No. 1 overall pick briefly left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. With 3:20 left in the second quarter, Lawrence injured his ankle on a completion to Marvin Jones, leading the starting quarterback being helped into the locker room by trainers.

C.J. Beathard took over for Lawrence and played five snaps, with Lawrence quickly returning to the sidelines to test his ankle before re-entering the game before the end of the drive.

Lawrence said after the game that the scans on his ankle showed "nothing concerning," a best-case outcome for the now 2-6 Jaguar.

"Yeah, I'm feeling a little bit better. We scanned it, nothing concerning there. We'll see how it feels tomorrow and the rest of the week. I'm sure it's going to be sore, but we'll see. I’m just going to get a bunch of treatment and try to get back healthy," Lawrence said.

"Yeah, no, I thought it was a lot worse, then after some time and we scanned it and it was good, and then put a little bit of weight on it, gradually I was feeling better and better. Give it a little bit of time, it helped. But man, it was cool to see C.J. [Beathard] go in there and be ready and [he] just threw a couple great balls. That one to Ag [Jamal Agnew] was a freaking dime that he threw, so that was cool to see him just go in there and be ready."

After the game, Urban Meyer described the injury as a low ankle sprain.

"Low ankle sprain. They took him in for an x-ray. He's coming in here in a minute, but he was ready to fight me when I wouldn't let him in right away," Meyer joked. "I had to remind him I'm still the coach."

Lawrence played the entire second half and didn't appear to have any issues the rest of the game, though the Jaguars were able to muster just one scoring drive over the final two quarters -- a 21-yard field goal from Matthew Wright. With that in mind, Lawrence did pick up a key 4th-and-1 on a quarterback sneak, a play the Jaguars likely wouldn't feel comfortable with if his injury was significant.

Lawrence was in the locker room for just a few minutes, returning to the sideline with his helmet on and warming up to throw before Beathard's final pass attempt. Had it not been a two-minute drill, Lawrence likely would have missed even fewer snaps.

"Yeah, I came running out there and I was ready to go and get back in right away. Then they were just trying to— ‘Hold on, let’s see, let's make sure you're good, and C.J. [Beathard] was in the middle of like a two-minute drive so it was kind of a weird timing," Lawrence said.

"Then they called –it was before that play that C.J. threw that deep ball to Ag [Jamal Agnew] that we almost scored on. I was wanting to go in before that, and then they called it, I'm just like, ‘I want to go in, this play is going to score.’ But C.J. threw a great ball there. But no, I was trying to get back in as soon as I could. They were just trying to make sure I'm all good, so it was good."

While Lawrence's injury was the most significant in terms of position, the Jaguars also saw starting left tackle Cam Robinson not play due to a back injury. Robinson wasn't listed on any injury reports during the week and sustained his injury during pre-game warmup drills.

"Right before the game in pregame warmups, Cam Robinson's back locked up on him," Meyer said after the game. "... But Walker Little came in, and against a top defense in the NFL really hung in there. I thought Bev (OC Darrell Bevell) was involved in that, too, that we wanted to do certain things, but the way defense was playing we're not going to screw around. I was disappointed down in the red zone. We get down there, we get paid to score touchdowns, not field goals. I remind everybody of that. We've got to do better. But at times it was conservative because of the way our defense was keeping Buffalo intact."

It was the first game Robinson has missed all season, with the veteran left tackle taking nearly every snap this season. In his place was rookie left tackle Walker Little, who played his first significant offensive snaps of the season following the Jaguars' selection of him at No. 45 overall.

"And then also think about Walker [Little], left tackle, I mean, that's a pretty big moment, playing against the No. 1 defense in the league. He gets in there today and nothing has been wrong with Cam [Robinson] all week and then boom, it's game time and he can't go," Lawrence said after the game.

"That's kind of –I don't know how much more difficult that could be if you're a left tackle and you don't really have any idea that you're going to play, and then you have to go in there and play every snap of the game. Just him stepping up, being ready, it's really cool. Like I said, that's the sign of a good team when you've got things like that happening and you still find a way to win."

In addition, Meyer did provide some positive news on James Robinson. Jacksonville's workhorse running back missed his first game of the season due to a heel injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Seahawks, but Meyer expects Robinson's absence to be limited to one week.

"I really thought James Robinson was going to play up until this morning. But we took him out on the field and he just didn't feel that -- we should have him back next week," Meyer said post-game.