Myles Jack Missing First Game of Career in Week 13

For the first time in his four-year NFL career, Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack will be inactive as he has been ruled out of today's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury.

Jack had played in 59 consecutive games since being selected by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jack has started 27 games at middle linebacker since the 2018 season began, so today will be the first time in two seasons that Jack won't be the man in the middle for the Jaguars' defense.

Starting in Jack's place will be third-year reserve linebacker Donald Payne. Payne has played 10 career defensive snaps, including seven at middle linebacker in last week's 42-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans after Jack left the game with a knee injury. Payne will be making his first career start today.

Jacksonville's linebacker group has taken a hit with injuries this week as veteran Najee Goode was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier this week. Goode was the team's primary backup linebacker for much of the season, and even started a handful of games, so it can be presumed that he would start in Jack's place if he was healthy. Instead, Jacksonville will have to turn to the inexperienced Payne.

Aside from Jack, the Jaguars will also be missing starting strong safety Ronnie Harrison. In his place will be undrafted rookie Andrew Wingard, another player making his first career start in Week 13.