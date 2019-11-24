Jaguar
Ronnie Harrison Being Evaluated for a Concussion, Ruled Out

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars starting strong safety Ronnie Harrison is being tended to by trainers after leaving the game with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Tennesee Titans.

Harrison is being evaluated for a concussion, per the team.

Undrafted rookie safety Andrew Wingard has taken Harrison's place in the defense. Harrison's health is worth monitoring due to his playmaking ability (two interceptions, one recovered fumble this season).

Update: Harrison has been ruled out of the game with a concussion. Big, big loss. 

