Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7: 5 Thoughts on the Jaguars' Deflating Road Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Week 8's road trip with a chance to refill their confidence meter and build some momentum heading into next week's tough home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Instead, the Jaguars lost 31-7 to a formerly-struggling Seattle Seahawks team and dropped to 1-6 on the year, putting their dismal season back under the microscope. What did we see against the Seahawks and what does it mean for the Jaguars moving forward?

This was a major step in the wrong direction for the Jaguars' season -- perhaps the largest yet

The Jaguars have faced some setbacks this season. From a dismal showing in Week 1 against a bad Houston Texans team to a second-half collapse in Cincinnati in Week 4, the Jaguars have taken steps backward before. But it is hard to argue that any game was a crueler indicator on the regime's progress than Sunday's loss. At least in Week 1, one could argue it was the first game of both Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence's NFL career. But now, the duo has seven games under their belt. Having outings this bad shouldn't still be happening in Week 8, especially not against a Seahawks team that was 2-5 and looking lost without Russell Wilson entering the week.

The Jaguars entered Week 8 with some genuine confidence. Now, they are leaving Seattle with a bad taste in their mouths. They couldn't stop a broken defense or a backup quarterback, looking like the inferior team from the first snap to the last one. There have been a few Jaguars losses this year where you could at least find some positives, but this wasn't one of them -- it was one of the worst losses the Jaguars have sustained in years, just from a pure execution standpoint. There is a chance a loss like this could linger, too, if the Jaguars don't move past it quickly.

Jacksonville came out flat after the bye, with coaching issues in all three phases of the game

A big reason this could be considered the worst game of the season for the Jaguars is just when the loss happened exactly. The Jaguars had 14 days of rest due to a Week 7 bye week and even got an early start over the Seahawks on game prep since the Seahawks played on Monday Night Football six days ago. Despite this, the Jaguars never once looked ready to play, committing multiple mental errors and gaffes that well-coached teams simply don't make, at least not in Week 8.

On offense, the Jaguars committed several delay of games or near delay games throughout the course of the game. They didn't look like they had a cohesive plan at the line of scrimmage and they were late to adjust when they had to, leading to multiple penalties or wasted timeouts. On defense, the Jaguars' communication was clearly a tick too slow at the snap on a number of plays, with several of these coming on third-down. This doesn't include the multiple times they had 12 players on the field, either.

Then there are the special teams. Aside from a handful of bad special teams penalties that put the Jaguars in bad spots from a field position perspective, the Jaguars also allowed a 42-yard touchdown return on an onside kick -- something you don't see every week for a reason.

The clock has started on Joe Cullen and his ineffective defense

There need to be some questions about defensive coordinator Joe Cullen after the seven games, even if it is a small sample size. There has yet to be a game in which the Jaguars' pass defense has yet to offer resistance, allowing the likes of Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater, and now Geno Smith to shred them through the air. Smith had only one eligible pass on Sunday that could be considered even being close to a turnover or contested (Tyson Campbell's third-quarter pass breakup). Smith completed his first 14 passes even though he has been largely ordinary over the last two weeks. No matter how you define it, Cullen's unit had an embarrassing output.

The Jaguars' pass rush got better as the game went on and they held the Seahawks to under 3.0 yards per carry, but Cullen's pass defense is arguably the worst in the entire league and he isn't even facing top quarterbacks. Until the Jaguars prove then can stop even bottom-tier starting quarterbacks, which they have yet to do in 2021, then there will need to be questions at the coordinator spot.

James Robinson is somehow even more important to the Jaguars offense than previously though

It is hard to believe that James Robinson was underrated or undervalued coming into the week, but that just may be the case. Robinson had the Jaguars' two biggest gains of the day, even though he played just one quarter of football, leaving with a foot injury at the end of the opening quarter. Without Robinson, the Jaguars' offense was in complete disarray as Lawrence and the scheme were forced to become one-dimensional.

With Robinson off the field, that also meant more snaps for Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale. Hyde recorded just 32 yards on nine carries (3,6 yards per rush), never rushing for longer than seven yards on any single play. Add in Hyde and Ogunbowale both getting beaten repeatedly in pass-protection -- an area Robinson thrives in -- and it was clear just how much this Jaguars team needs Robinson.

The Jaguars struggled with critical drops -- again

The Jaguars' wide receivers haven't been a finished product this season and this continued on Sunday. It is hard to judge receivers for their route-running on the broadcast view, but drops can be judged from any view, and the Jaguars had a pair of critical drops from both Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones, while Jamal Agnew also had a pass bounced off his bass. The Jaguars have struggled with drops all season on crucial downs and this continued on Sunday when Shenault's drop came on third-down.

Overall, no Jaguars' receiver recorded even more than 40 yards on Sunday. The unit has had a so-so start to the season and has plenty of room to improve, but the Seahawks won the battle in the secondary on Sunday. The Jaguars' wideouts can't do anything about Lawrence missing on throws, but eventually they have to cut down on the preventable mistakes that keep harming the offense.

The receivers don't take all of the blame, of course, especially considering Lawrence missed several open receivers throughout the contest. Lawrence and the offensive line each had arguably the worst performance of their seasons. As a result of both occurrences, the offense had a bad day and third downs continue to be an issue.