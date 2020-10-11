Texans 30, Jaguars 14: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) fell 30-14 to the Houston Texans (1-4) on Sunday thanks largely to missed opportunities that bookended otherwise efficient play. With that in mind, Jaguar Report's John Shipley and Kassidy Hill hand out our weekly game balls for the best performances on offense, defense and special teams.

OFFENSE

Hill: This one is a toss-up, so since we make the rules, I’m going with two guys: Keelan Cole and Collin Johnson. Not coincidentally, the duo scored the Jaguars only two touchdowns on the day. Cole was electric on special teams as well which Shipley will talk about below, but he is quietly emerging as the Jaguars most dependable receiver this season. With teams putting so much focus—and understandably so—on DJ Chark, the field is left open for Cole. He caught the first touchdown of the entire game in the back corner of the endzone, getting his foot down for the toe drag and score. It was incredible awareness by the young receiver and something he’s shown time and time again…and again later in the game.

Down 23-14 and needed to drive, Minshew went deep for Cole on the sidelines. The receiver kept his back to the boundary and fell backward with his feet planted for the catch. The Texans challenged the call and lost.

Johnson twice was there when Minshew was flushed on a scramble. Both times, Minshew made cerebral throws with awareness of the line of scrimmage and keeping his eyes up for a receiver. But Johnson deserves plenty of credit for the plays. The first was facing a 3rd and 10. Just before crossing scrimmage, Minshew on the run shot it on a rope to Johnson. The rookie made the grab for a 19-yard gain.

The second was when the Jags had to score to stay in the game. On the four-yard line—thanks to an incredible catch by Chris Conley—Jacksonville stalled for three straight plays. From a bunch set, Johnson streaked across the back of the endzone. Minshew scrambled to look for someone. As soon as Johnson made a sliver of separation, the passer zipped it in and Johnson laid out, using his long 6’6” body to cradle the ball away from the defender for the score.

There are a lot of issues that need to be fixed on this Jaguars team but position coach Keenan McCardell’s work with the receivers isn’t one of them.

Shipley: I am going to go with a different receiver: Laviska Shenault. The Jaguars struggled to move the ball in important scenarios, but Shenault frequently made things happen when he touched the ball. Outside of a failed goal line pass to Shenault that the Texans knew was coming all along, Shenault was the most impressive Jaguars offensive player in my eyes. I considered Jawaan Taylor as well, but his third down penalty before halftime that pushed Stephen Hauska back even further knocks him from final consideration.

On Sunday, Shenault led the Jaguars in targets (8), catches (7) and receiving yards (79). He once again did most of his damage in the first half, but each of his catches and runs was impressive. He had a play in the first half on a deep over route in which he climbed the ladder and used his wingspan to make a semi-high pass look like a routine catch. On another play, he used his frame to push for an extra seven yards after contact.

Shenault hasn't scored since Week 1, but he continues to look like he is getting better as a receiver each week. It is strange that he seems to make his biggest impacts in the first half, but nonetheless, it was a good game from the second-round rookie.

DEFENSE

Hill: Defensive coordinator Todd Wash said this week that he thought it’d be a lot of fun to watch Sidney Jones IV against the Houston receivers and he was on to something. Jones had a game-leading four pass deflections and was responsible, in way or another, for both Deshaun Watson turnovers. The first was tipped at the line by Dawuane Smoot. In the middle of the field, Jones noticed it and undercut his receiver to grab the interception.

On the second, Watson was looking deep for Will Fuller. Jones—playing corner with CJ Henderson injured and Tre Herndon at nickel for the injured D.J. Hayden—tipped the pass back on a breakup and Jarrod Wilson grabbed it and returned the turnover 47-yards.

Jones first went in last week when the Jaguars began to get tripped up by the injury bug and made a touchdown-saving pass breakup on his first play. This could be the beginning of a great story for the former Philadelphia Eagle.

Shipley: The Jaguars badly needed a defensive lineman to step up with Josh Allen sitting due to injury. The Jaguars had a number of potential options to be that player stepping up, but it would come to be fourth-year defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot who took advantage of the increased reps.

Smoot was Jacksonville's most disruptive player on Sunday, frequently finding himself in Watson's face in the pocket. He had a particularly good day while rushing along the right side, including a play in which he pushed the pocket and tipped a Watson pass before halftime. The tip would end up being intercepted by Sidney Jones and gave the Jaguars a real chance to get points before halftime, all in thanks to Smoot. Smoot also prevented a potential touchdown when he crushed Watson in the pocket and forced an overthrow on a later drive.

Not a lot of players stood out on defense, but a performance with a sack, three quarterback hits and a forced turnover is worth acknowledging. It was a good day for Smoot on a day in which the Jaguars needed him to step up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hill: The Jaguars can’t get Josh Lambo back quick enough. The revolving door at kicker hurt again as Stephen Hauschka missed two field goals on back-to-back possessions (from 24 and 49 yards respectively). But Logan Cooke was money all day. He had three punts that netted an average of 47.7 yards, all within the 20 and none were touchbacks. It was a joint effort, yes, thanks to great coverage who downed his punts at the 16-yard line, 9-yard line, and 6-yard line respectively. But each one was from his own side of the field and had enough hang time that the coverage unit was able to take up knitting while they waited on the ball.

You don’t want to have to punt, but when you do, it’s good to have a performance like that from Logan Cooke today.

Shipley: I am going to go with Keelan Cole simply because he had the best kick return the Jaguars have had in a year. The Jaguars have been absolutely dreadful when returning kicks this year, largely due to the ineffectiveness of Chris Claybrooks. Cole changed this on Sunday, however, when he took his only return to the Jaguars' 40-yard line after a 40-yard return. The Jaguars failed to take advantage of the great return, which looked like it had a chance of going all the way, but it was a great play despite this.