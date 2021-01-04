The Book on the 2020 Jaguars Has Finally Closed

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 season is over. After a year of uncertainty and inconsistency and injuries and losses, that conclusion almost feels merciful.

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 season has concluded. Following the 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, bags are packed and the boys are heading home and in a rare—perhaps unsettling—twist of fate, many in the club do so knowing what the future holds, in some way or another.

Middle linebacker Joe Schobert has been a fan all season of reminding local reporters the NFL stands for “Not For Long” which is why reported sweeping changes this week in the franchise won’t be surprising.

Yet it also feels as if everything about this season has been too long; too long of a wait before a lightening fast training camp. Too long hoping for the light to switch on for the defense, too long watching the offense sputter, save the excellent play of James Robinson.

Too long trudging through 15 straight losses leading to too much of the bitter taste that sits in fans' and players' stomachs while cheering and working for success, still knowing at some point in the back of the mind that losing would be more beneficial. The latter of which at least culminates with the sweet prize after the too-long wait for a potential franchise-changing moment…although that will require a little more waiting as well, but what’s four months in the scope of 25 years?

But now, after all that, it’s finished.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters after the game there would be a team meeting Monday morning, as per usual on Monday, then he’d meet with owner Shad Khan.

The Jaguars' latest and last loss went like many of the others this season. The Colts drove easily downfield on their first two drives ending with a touchdown and a field goal for a quick 13-0 lead. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor accumulated 96 yards on those first two drives alone.

After the first of six Mike Glennon sacks on the day, a fumble gave the Colts the ball back. Philip Rivers and company used three plays to convert it into a touchdown.

The Colts finished with 437 yards to the Jaguars 283 in the final game of the season. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With just over two minutes remaining in the half and the Colts having added a field goal to go up 20-0, the Jaguars looked like a team with an eye already back on the plane. Rivers, Hilton, and Taylor were leading an attack that cut the defense in whichever way they were in the mood to do at any given time.

Glennon missed open receivers while players weren't lined up in time, leading to the Jags starting the game going 6-12 for 49 yards and three sacks.

Then on the final drive before halftime, there was a glimpse—a flicker of hope for the future—as young receivers and the veteran journeyman quarterback orchestrated a 75-yard drive during which Glennon went 7-7 on a march to the endzone. Terry Godwin—recording his first statistic in a NFL game after two years on practice squads—hauled in three straight passes for 32 yards, moving the Jaguars deep into Colts territory.

“Terry showing up, he finally gets to do it on a Sunday,” noted Glennon of Godwin’s first NFL game.

“But he's been doing that all year on scout team so it was great to kind of see him finally get out there and showcase what he can do

From the nine-yard line, Glennon waited patiently while rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. angled on a post route and split two defensive backs to grab the low pass for the touchdown.

Despite there being only four receivers active against the Colts (Shenault, Godwin, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley), Glennon feels the ability for that young group to step up amidst injuries is indicative of how special the unit can be moving forward.

"All year long we've known about the depth we've had at receiver. I mean, this is probably the deepest receiver group I've been a part of…I'm super proud of those guys to go—as many times as we threw the ball, only having for active receivers, I mean they laid it all on the line and they all made plays.”

With that touchdown and an ensuing missed field goal from Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the Jags went to the locker room having chipped the lead to 13.

Jacksonville’s defense held Indianapolis to a field goal attempt to open the third quarter, which was no good and the Jags looked to make it a game with an opening drive that ended with another Glennon to Shenault touchdown.

“If you can find a way to get the ball in his hands good things are gonna happen. I mean he's one of, if not the strongest receiver, I've definitely ever been around,” Glennon said of Shenault after his two-touchdown, 68-yard day.

A late interception from Andrew Wingard provided a fun moment on defense during a day in which little else shined save Myles Jack (as he has all season) and the improved play of rookie K'Lavon Chaisson.

But just like all good things, as Schobert would remind, it didn’t last for long. As has been the case for much of the Jaguars 2020 season, the consistency was lacking, leading to another disappointing finish, fitting for the year in which it concluded.

Now it’s over. Finally.