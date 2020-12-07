The Trevor Lawrence Era In Jacksonville: Fun While It Lasted

For five minutes, it seemed as if dreams were coming true for the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base. The team was playing well and providing hope for the future and the New York Jets were winning, making it seem feasible for the Jags to draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021. Alas, it was not meant to be.

For about five minutes, all was right in the Jacksonville Jaguars' world.

The 1-10 team was playing well — even leading the Minnesota Vikings at one point — and showcasing heart and talent that can serve them well in the future. And even better, the New York Jets were winning, seemingly on the precipice of their club’s first W of the season.

This would have meant the Jaguars would have moved a significant step closer towards owning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with the ability to take Clemson Tigers quarterback and presumed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jets were doing their part in giving the gift to the Jaguars. New York was leading the Las Vegas Raider —and ironically Head Coach John Gruden, brother of Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden — 28-24 late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr were backed up near midfield, albeit in Jets territory. on 3rd and 10. With 0:13 left to play, the snap came.

Carr dropped back past the NFL logo at midfield. The Jets sent pressure from every direction, pushing in the pocket. Carr climbed back up and with only 10 ticks remaining on the clock, the veteran quarterback who had out-dueled Sam Darnold all day let it rip. The 46-yard touchdown found Henry Ruggs in stride around the 2-yard line.

The former Alabama receiver strolled into the endzone and celebrated with his teammates, the Jets fans celebrated keeping their No. 1 pick hopes alive and Jaguars fans saw the Trevor Lawrence era in Jacksonville flicker out as quickly as it had started. Because instead, the Jags lost, the Jets lost, it all became a wash yet again and we'll do it again next week.

But for those five minutes, it was glorious. Watching both games at the same time, one couldn’t help but let the dreams inspired by one (the Jets-Raiders) begin to merge with the evident talent seen in the second (Jags-Vikings). One could practically imagine Lawrence, his ready-made Florida mane flowing beneath his teal and/or black helmet depending on the day, letting his signature deep throw fly to a wide-open DJ Chark.

Or finding Collin Johnson, battle-tested in his second year by the time Lawerence arrives, in the back of the endzone where he towers over defenders as he did against the Vikings on a two-point conversion.

Or Lawrence connecting with Laviska Shenault over the middle of the field and letting the scat cat work in space like he did to the tune of 68 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

Or handing the ball off to the NFL’s best rookie story, running back James Robinson, who rushed for another 78 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota.

Or the defense —who held strong despite being -2 in the turnover margin —getting a chance to make goal line stands (like with Myles Jack fumble recovery on the 1-yard line) and pad the scoreboard with a Pick-6 (like with Joe Schobert’s interception return) and it be enough, thanks to an offense powered by Lawrence doing their part to capitalize off of the play.

But alas, it was just a dream. One that will most certainly cruelly dangle itself in front of fans at least one more this season only to be snatched away again. Because if there’s only one thing we can can’t on in 2020, it’s that the New York Jets are going to find one way or another to continue losing games.

The Jaguars and Jets are the only two teams in the NFL this year without multiple wins, so surely the face to No. 1 overall will come down to them. But if this past Sunday was any indication, maybe it just wasn't meant to be for the Jaguars to hold their first-ever No. 1 overall pick.

Still, Justin Fields isn’t a bad consolation prize.