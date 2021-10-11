Tennessee Titans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 19: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars stumbled to another loss, their 20th in a row and fifth this season. The 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans kept the Jags winless, but there were some encouraging performances from a few individuals.

With that in mind, Jaguar Report's John Shipley and Kassidy Hill hand out their game balls for the Jags' week five game.

Offense

Hill: This one was easy and obvious (to everyone in the world but Urban Meyer on goal-to-go) as James Robinson had yet another career day. He finished with a game-high 18 rushes for 149 yards and one touchdown. The second-year back averaged an eye-popping 8.3 yards per carry with seven yards a carry after contact and dazzled on a long carry of 58-yards. He forced seven missed tackles on the day according to Pro Football Focus and of his 18 touches, seven went for first downs.

He's the most consistent offensive player on the field week in and week out and the fact the Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist is already setting new career records despite getting less than 20 touches, reminds us all of just how special he can be when trusted.

Shipley: James Robinson deserves all the credit in the world for his otherworldly performance against a banged-up Titans defense, but for the sake of parity am going to go with Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence completed eight of his first nine passes and finished the game with a positive CPOE for the second week in a row with a career-high of 7.8. Lawrence was able to make big plays off schedule, take what the Titans were giving him underneath, and ultimately keep the Jaguars in positive situations. Add in the impact of his legs on Sunday, and Lawrence was one of the standouts for the Jaguars' offense.

Defense

Hill: Last week was Shaquill Griffin's best game of the season, and while he took a small dip yesterday against the Titans, he's still evolving more and more into the CB1 the Jaguars asked him to be upon signing. He told local media after the game that he shadowed A.J. Brown the entire time the receiver was on the field. Brown had three catches on six targets for 38 yards. Granted, Brown revealed he was on a snap count after a light week in practice, but Griffin's coverage when he was on the field held him in check.

According to PFF, Griffin's side of the field was targeted three times and he gave up two catches for 36 yards, so there's some disconnect there with one of the Brown receptions. Regardless, the fact teams are not throwing Griffin's way speaks more to his ability to lock down a side of the field than anything. The three targets his way was the least of the season. Some of that is because of teams picking on younger corners, but that goes hand-in-hand with knowing they don't want to risk throwing Griffin's way. If he can keep his hands on a ball to actually grab an interception, his game will skyrocket.

Honorable mention to Rayshawn Jenkins who is everywhere, coming in to help with tackles and taking on the responsibility of making the defensive calls with relative ease.

Shipley: Have a day, K'Lavon Chaisson. The former first-round pick tied a career-high in quarterback hits with three, got his second-career sack, and even recorded a career-high two tackles for loss. There can be some genuine debate about whether one of Chaisson's hits should have been a strip-sack, too, if not for some potentially questionable officiating. Chaisson did allow a touchdown in coverage, but from a pass-rushing and run-stopping perspective, Sunday was the best game Chaisson has ever played as a Jaguar from start to finish.

Special Teams

No one gets a game ball on special teams this week. The Jaguars still don't have a kicker, clearly, after Matthew Wright missed a point after attempt and a field goal, that, yes was long at 53-yards, but should be one a coach can trust to his kicker at the NFL level.

Jamal Agnew was decent on returns, with four returns, averaging 21.3 yards per return, but it's not what we've come to expect from the dynamic returner.

Even the oft-reliable Logan Cooke suffered, with two punts that averaged 40 yards, both short on long fields.