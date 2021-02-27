2021 Free Agency: 4 Slot Cornerbacks the Jaguars Should Consider Signing

With D.J. Hayden set to be a free agent (and coming off a rough 2020 season), the Jaguars will need to find a new slot cornerback this offseason. Who are some free agent options who make sense?

For all of the many needs the Jacksonville Jaguars have had on its roster over the last several years, one position that could normally be relied upon was slot cornerback. In 2021, that is changing in a big way.

The Jaguars got a few solid seasons out of Aaron Colvin, who was an impact defender as the team's nickel corner during the 2017 playoff run. Once Colvin left in free agency, the Jaguars replaced him with veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden.

Hayden went on to surpass most expectations set outside of TIAA Bank Field for him, turning in two terrific seasons in the slot from 2018-2019. Injuries hit him hard in 2020 and his play began to dip in the few games he did play, however, and he is also set to be a free agent in March.

After years of having the answer for the slot cornerback question already on the roster, the Jaguars are now having to search for a new solution -- much like they did in 2018 when they replaced Colvin with Hayden.

So, could they look to free agency yet again to fill the slot cornerback void? If so, which players make the most sense in terms of fit? We examine four names below.

Mike Hilton

There is a strong argument to make for Mike Hilton as one of the three best cornerbacks set to hit free agency this season, especially considering the Pittsburgh Steelers' cap situation makes it appear unlikely they will retain the veteran slot cornerback. If this is the case, the Jaguars shouldn't hesitate to attempt to add Hilton for a multitude of reasons.

Hilton actually started his NFL career with the Jaguars, signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2016. He was released during final roster cuts and spent his rookie year mostly on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Since then, Hilton has exploded and become one of the best nickel corners in the entire NFL.

Hilton has started the last four seasons for the Steelers as their primary slot cornerback, becoming a dynamic force in coverage and as a blitzer in the process. In 59 games with the Steelers, Hilton has recorded seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 9.5 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss.

Hilton makes perfect sense for the Jaguars' considering he will be just 27 in Week 1 in 2021 and is a great fit for their new scheme. Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will bring a Baltimore Ravens-style scheme to Jacksonville, meaning the team's cornerbacks will need to be multifaceted and able to make plays in the backfield, just as Hilton is. Hilton is a playmaker at the position who offers a high ceiling and a safe floor due to his scheme fit.

It would be reasonable for Hilton to fetch a contract similar to that of Justin Coleman's from 2019. The Lions paid Coleman a four-year, $36 million $17.9 million in guarantees, giving him an average annual salary of $9 million. With Hilton's high degree of production on one of the NFL's best defenses, he could potentially surpass those figures.

Desmond King

A few years ago, Desmond King probably would have been the top name on this list. The 2017 fifth-round pick starred in the slot for the Chargers for a few seasons before his place within the franchise fell apart, leading to a trade to the Tennessee Titans in 2017. King doesn't have the production of Hilton, but he is still a young and talented player who could thrive in a new environment.

King recorded four interceptions, four sacks, 15 pass deflections, and 10 tackles for loss over his first two seasons, also bringing in another three turnovers via fumbles (one forced, two recovered). He showed legitimate ability to be a playmaker in the secondary and on special teams, earning him First-Team All-Pro selections as both a defensive back and a returner in 2018.

King's production slipped in 2019 as his yards allowed per target rose from 5.8 to 9.5 and his passer rating allowed in coverage went from 81 to 124.8, according to Pro Football Reference. He had a better season in 2020, lowering his allowed completion percentage, yards per target, yards per completion, and passer rating allowed in coverage. If he can tap into his 2017 and 2018 form, he could be a steal in free agency.

Troy Hill

One of the more experienced cornerbacks set to hit the market this year, Troy Hill has spent time both on the outside and as a slot corner. The Los Angeles Rams used him primarily in the slot in 2020, however, and it is reasonable to project the six-year veteran there for a team like the Jaguars that is lacking in experience and depth in the secondary.

Hill is coming off arguably the best season of his career, recording career-highs in interceptions (three), pass deflections (10), forced fumble (one), tackles (77), run stops (27, per PFF), and defensive touchdowns (two). He will be 30 in Week 1 and is a bit older than Hilton and King, but he makes perfect sense as a ready-now veteran who could slide into the slot and become a playmaker from the jump.

It is reasonable to wonder just how much of Hill's success in Los Angeles was due to the elite talent around the defense, but he was a core piece of several highly ranked units and one of the NFL's most successful teams over the last few years. That has to count for something.

Brian Poole

You won't find many people around the NFL who aren't Brian Poole fans. One of the top slot players in the entire league for the majority of his career, Poole has been perennially underrated and it seems like he is one of the best values in the league year after year as a result. If the Jaguars don't want to attempt to get Hilton, Poole makes sense as a cheaper addition, though still a significantly impactful one.

Spending time with both the Falcons and Jets since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Poole is a versatile slot cornerback who can make plays against both the run and the pass. In 70 career regular season games, he has recorded seven interceptions, 31 pass deflections, six sacks, 17 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

For a Jaguars' scheme that will likely ask its slot cornerback to blitz a healthy amount, Poole is an ideal fit along with Hilton and Hill. The Jaguars also have a connection to Poole, with current Jaguars' Player Personnel Coordinator Drew Hughes serving as the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Florida for Poole's final two seasons of college.