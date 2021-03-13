2021 Free Agency: Which EDGE Defenders Make Sense For the Jaguars?

If the Jaguars are going to be in the EDGE market next week, which pass-rushers should they pursue?

Two of the most important members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense are edge defenders Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, two of the team's three first-round draft picks over the last two drafts. But even with these two in the fold, are we so sure the Jaguars are done at the position?

Every great defense has multiple pass-rushers, especially when it comes to players who can play on the edge. In a scheme like the one the Jaguars are expected to play, a rotation of edge defenders on base downs and third downs can keep the entire unit fresh and keep the offense guessing.

The Jaguars should be expected to target the edge defender market when free agency begins on March 17 because they lack quality options to currently pair with Allen and Chaisson. The Jaguars are also set to meet a free agency market at the position that has several impact players, so there is no real reason for the Jaguars to stand pat.

Which edge defenders make the most sense for the Jaguars to target in March? We go through a list below:

Matthew Judon

The connection between the Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens edge defender is obvious. Matthew Judon, who wasn't franchise-tagged by Baltimore after the Ravens did so in 2020, spent the last five years in Baltimore. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen was Baltimore's defensive line coach for that entire stretch, while outside linebackers coach Zach Orr and assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas also come from Baltimore.

Judon is unlikely to ever be a team's best pure pass-rusher, but he is an invaluable defender thanks to his balanced skill set. He can rush, play the run, drop in coverage, and blitz from all over the formation. He has 15.5 sacks, 54 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and 101 pressures the last two seasons. With that said, his numbers were better across the board in 2019 than they were in 2020.

Carl Lawson

For my money, Carl Lawson is the best pass-rusher set to hit the free agent market. He is one of the most underrated pass-rushers in the NFL and is scheme versatile with the ability to rush standing up or with his hand in the ground. The Jaguars would likely have to back up the Brink's truck for Lawson's services, but he would give them a dynamic third-down option in a rotation with Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Lawson isn't as balanced as Judon since he is a much better pass-rusher than run defender, but his prowess on passing downs can't be ignored. While he had just 5.5 sacks last year, he generated pressure at a high rate and was second in the NFL in quarterback hits with 32. If the Jaguars want to add the best pass-rusher possible, Lawson is the best option.

Shaquil Barrett

One of the NFL's most underrated pass-rushers throughout the early stages of his career, Shaquil Barrett exploded onto the scene in his first year in Tampa Bay in 2019, recording 19.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles, one of the most productive seasons of any edge defender in recent seasons.

Barrett's production dipped in 2020 as he recorded eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits, but he was still a huge piece of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run. Without him, there is a good chance the Buccaneers don't get as far as they do. He is, at worst, a very solid pass-rusher who has peaks of elite production. Add in his strong veteran presence (28-years-old, seven seasons in the NFL) and he makes sense for a young team like the Jaguars.

Tyus Bowser

Tyus Bowser wouldn't be an addition that would overhaul Jacksonville's third-down defense, but he would give the Jaguars a lot of flexibility at outside linebacker on base downs thanks to his strong play as a run defender and in coverage from the edge position. He is an athletic and intelligent player and would compliment K'Lavon Chaisson well in many ways.

Bowser has just 10.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits over four years, but seven of those sacks and 24 of those quarterback hits have occurred in the last two seasons. Bowser fits the Jaguars' system and has familiarity due to the fact that he was drafted and developed by the Ravens. Strictly as a second-tier free agent option, there may not be much better.

Ryan Kerrigan

The Jaguars could have just drafted Ryan Kerrigan in 2011, but Jack Del Rio and the rest of the fan base got shocked with the selection of Blaine Gabbert instead. 10 years later, Kerrigan is a free agent for the first time and is set to hit the market. In terms of a third edge defender who has experience standing up, Kerrigan is a logical fit for the Jaguars. The fact that he has played all but four games in his career and is a respected veteran only adds to his fit.

Kerrigan isn't the top-10 pass-rusher he once was, but he still has 11 sacks over the last two seasons. He could come in and provide a solid third option next to Chaisson and Allen while not necessarily taking either's place in the base or nickel defense.

Other potential names

Bud Dupree: Few edge defenders have shown more development than Bud Dupree over the last six years. He has been extremely productive against the run and the pass the last two seasons and fits as a 3-4 edge, but he did tear his ACL in Week 12.

Melvin Ingram: A veteran with only 14 sacks over the last three seasons (zero in seven games in 2020), but Melvin Ingram has a proven track record of technique and has certainly had his fair share of great performances against the Jaguars.

Carlos Dunlap: It remains to be seen if Carlos Dunlap would even be a scheme fit for the Jaguars, but he is a respected veteran who is still a productive pass-rusher. If Baltimore has interest in Dunlap, the Jaguars should too.