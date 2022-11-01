3 Observations on the Jaguars' Trade For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a stunning move on Tuesday afternoon, trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley can't help the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as their No. 1 receiver for the future. But what else does the move mean for the Jaguars, who made no other moves during Tuesday's trade deadline? We break it down below.

Jaguars needed to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver, making it worth it to execute an unprecedented trade

It has been clear since even before the 2022 team hit the grass for the first time that the Jaguars simply don't have enough at wide receiver. Christian Kirk is better as a complimentary piece, Marvin Jones is no longer a volume-centric target due to his lack of speed, and Zay Jones is better as a third or fourth fiddle. It was a room full of misfit toys, with no true alpha who could erase any margin of error. Now, the Jaguars have finally taken the steps to fix their mistake of not finding a true No. 1 sooner.

The only two ways the Jaguars could have done so is via trade or the 2023 draft. The draft would have meant relying on a rookie to produce instantly, though. Plus, Trent Baalke has one of the worst records in the NFL when it comes to drafting receivers. The Jaguars needed to find a proven threat. Someone who could step in and produce instantly with no questions asked, because we had already seen it before. Ridley can be that receiver.

The drawback is how much the Jaguars may give up for Ridley, who has played five games the last two seasons due to stepping away from football for mental health reasons and due to his suspension for gambling in 2022. Dealing for a player currently under suspension isn't a move you see often, especially when that player can't play in 2022.

But that is how dire the Jaguars' need was. There wasn't a single receiver on the team who could consistently win isolated matchups, Who could consistently stretch the field. Who could be "the guy" at wide receiver. To finally find that receiver, the Jaguars needed to step outside the box.

Jaguars have eyes all-in on 2023

To say the Jaguars have thrown the towel in on the 2022 season would be inaccurate. The Jaguars know the next nine games are critical for how the franchise operates moving forward, especially when it comes to Trevor Lawrence's development at quarterback. But after finishing as the worst team in football the last two seasons, it always seemed like the Jaguars' target for true ascension was 2023. This trade only solidifies that thought.

If the Jaguars were planning to make a push for 2022, they would have traded for someone who could help them as early as this week. But the Jaguars know that 2023 -- which will be Trevor Lawrence's second year in Doug Pederson's system -- has always been their best chance to compete. A 2-1 start at the beginning of the season may have skewed that perception, but it has always been the reality.

Trading for Ridley shows the Jaguars know this. They see him as an option for 2023 and beyond because that is all he can be. If the Jaguars valued 2022 as much as they seem to value 2023, then it is hard to imagine they make this move.

Why this move helps Christian Kirk as much as it helps Trevor Lawrence

The player who benefits the most from this deal is obviously Lawrence, who has lacked a consistent deep threat and separator at receiver for his entire NFL career at this point. But the next player who should see a major boost from this move? Wide receiver Christian Kirk, who will no longer have to bear the weight of being the Jaguars' top option at receiver.

Kirk's entire skill-set and career to this point has shown that he is best as a complimentary piece an offense as opposed to being a No. 1. He is an effective slot receiver, but he doesn't have the skill-set to consistently win one-on-ones, especially downfield. His game works in the slot and in the middle of the field, with less attention drawn to him. It was true in Arizona and it is true now, with the last month showing that it is simply tougher to feed Kirk the ball than it should be if he was a true No. 1.

All year, teams have known Kirk is the only Jaguars' receiver with any real juice. Defenses know the Jaguars can't stretch the field, so they crowd the underneath and intermediate portions of the field, giving them the ability to completely focus on Kirk because Zay Jones and Marvin Jones don't put much fear into secondaries.

Now, though, Kirk won't have to draw that attention. He can be the WR2 he is best suited to be, which should mean more advantageous situations for him to produce. This is a good move for Lawrence, but it should make Kirk look better, too.