Jaguars Add DB Ayo Oyelola Through NFL’s International Pathway Program

The former Canadian football defensive back will now spend the 2022 training camp with the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new defensive back to the roster, this time via the NFL's International Pathway Program.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that defensive back Ayo Oyelola would be signed to the Jaguars offseason roster through the International Pathway Program. Each AFC South team received a player through the program.

"The AFC South was chosen to receive these players in a random draw and becomes the sixth division to participate in the program," the NFL said in a release.

"This year's class brings the total number of players that have been assigned to clubs through the program to 24."

"Since the program's inception in 2017, more than 50 players from 18 countries have trained in the U.S. In addition to Mbaeteka and Ndubuisi, the program has also helped players such as Efe Obada (Washington Commanders), Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders), Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles) and Sammis Reyes (Washington Commanders) earn a place in the NFL after participating in the program's training session."

As a part of the pathway program, Oyelola will be on the Jaguars’ roster until the end of training camp. At the conclusion of training camp, Oyelola is eligible for the international player practice squad exemption, granting the Jaguars an extra practice squad member.

"Oyelola, 5-11, 205, was introduced to football at the University of Nottingham, where he graduated from in 2020 with a law degree," the Jaguars said in a release. 

"The 23-year-old participated in the 2021 International Player Pathway training phase but was not allocated to a team. He spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, who eventually were crowned Grey Cup champions in December of last year."

This year marks the sixth season for the International Pathway Program after starting in 2017. Each year, four players are assigned to teams in an effort to support and strengthen the flow of international players and athletes to the NFL, giving them a chance to fight for a spot on an NFL roster.

