Jaguars Add TE Jacob Hollister To Active Roster; K Vedvik To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have rounded out their active roster and practice squad, signing two players on Friday. Tight end Jacob Hollister will join the active roster, while kicker Kaare Vedvik will be a member of the practice squad.

Hollister serves as a replacement to past options at tight end such as Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson and Tim Tebow, and the fifth-year veteran has a chance to carve out a legitimate role in the offense moving forward.

Hollister signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2017 and played in 23 games with the Patriots from 2017-18, catching eight receptions for 94 yards. In 2019, he signed with Seattle, where he caught 66 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons (2019-20) for the Seahawks, including 41 receptions for 349 yards in 2019. His career NFL totals include 74 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns.

Hollister spent his two seasons in Seattle playing in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, giving him a clear connection to the Jaguars' staff. Schottenheimer now serves as the Jaguars' passing game coordinator, giving Hollister a familiar face at the top of the Jaguars' coaching hierarchy on offense.

In 2021, Hollister spent training camp and the preseason with Buffalo, before the Bills released him following a strong camp and preseason, in large part to make room for more defensive linemen on the roster.

“It was really a numbers thing, I thought Jacob had a good camp," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said this week.

Hollister played three seasons at the University of Wyoming after transferring from Arizona Western College. He caught 75 passes for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Cowboys, with his impact being most evident in his senior year, a year in which he caught 32 receptions for 515 yards and seven touchdowns and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Urban Meyer said on Wednesday regarding keeping only three tight ends on the 53-man roster, "That was tough because Tyler Davis really came on near the end. We’re going to try to keep him, as well as [Ben] Ellefson. He really did a nice job. We still don’t have that. [James] O'Shaughnessy’s our best receiver right now. Luke [Farrell]’s coming on. I like that position. I love who they are, but we still need to get one more at some point.”

Vedvik entered the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and has spent time with the Vikings, Bengals, Bills and Washington Football Team. He attended Marshall and was named 2017 First-Team Conference USA as a punter.

Vedvik has experience both as a punter as a kicker, giving the Jaguars a potential backup to Josh Lambo and Logan Cooke while taking only one spot on the practice squad.

"We have maybe a practice squad guy that can be a backup to all in case something happens. We’re doing that actually today. But as of now, we’re going with the three, the long snapper [Ross Matiscik], with Cooke and with Lambo. Lambo hit it really well.”