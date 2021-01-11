Jaguars Claim Chapelle Russell Off Waivers From Buccaneers

The rookie linebacker will join Jacksonville's roster after this year's Super Bowl, giving them a young depth option heading into 2021.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed rookie linebacker Chapelle Russell off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jaguars announced on Monday.

Despite not having a full-time general manager in house, the Jaguars have still been active on the waiver wire since Dave Caldwell's firing in Week 12. Russell is the latest of these additions and will officially be assigned to Jacksonville’s roster the day after Super Bowl LV.

Jacksonville adds Russell to their roster one year after Tampa Bay spent a seventh-round selection on him out of Temple. The rookie linebacker was selected with the No. 241 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Russell spent Weeks 1-5 on Tampa Bay’s practice squad prior to being promoted to the active roster on Oct. 13 and appearing in the Buccaneers’ final 11 games. He played 3 defensive snaps in 2020 but 109 special teams snaps.

Russell attended Temple and played in 45 career games, recording 237 tackles, nine passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 3.0 sacks. In 2018, Russell registered 70 tackles and led the NCAA with five fumble recoveries.

Along with this move, the Jaguars also had the contracts of five practice squad players expire, meaning they are no longer members of the roster.

Offensive lineman Evan Boehm, tight end Bug Howard, fullback Bruce Miller, wide receiver Trey Quinn, and wide receiver Damion Willis were the five players whose contracts expired.

None of the five made major impacts in Jacksonville in 2020, though Miller started numerous games at fullback. Miller appeared in eight games with the Jaguars in 2020, starting five. He recorded one catch for two yards and mostly played a blocking and special teams role.